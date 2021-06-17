Notes on Brodie Lee Jr. and Stephanie McMahon
– Brodie Lee Jr. ( -1) addressed his plans for his future in a recent interview AEW…
“There is zero percent chance I’m going to be anything else but a professional wrestler. I have been doing wrestling since I was one. I’ve watched wrestling since I was one. I’ve done it, and I’m going to do it because my dad did it. I’m not going to stop and not relive his legacy.”
– Stephanie McMahon shows her support for Pride month…
Thank you @GLAAD for the #PrideUnboxed gift box! Love all of the gifts from LGBTQ-inclusive partners, including the @SonyaDevilleWWE X Urban Aztec "Pride Fighter" bag which I cannot wait to use. Happy #Pride Month everyone! pic.twitter.com/uNj8HvNnVY
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 17, 2021