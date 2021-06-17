Notes on Brodie Lee Jr. and Stephanie McMahon

– Brodie Lee Jr. ( -1) addressed his plans for his future in a recent interview AEW…

“There is zero percent chance I’m going to be anything else but a professional wrestler. I have been doing wrestling since I was one. I’ve watched wrestling since I was one. I’ve done it, and I’m going to do it because my dad did it. I’m not going to stop and not relive his legacy.”

– Stephanie McMahon shows her support for Pride month…