Notes on Brodie Lee Jr. and Stephanie McMahon

Jun 17, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

– Brodie Lee Jr. ( -1) addressed his plans for his future in a recent interview AEW…

“There is zero percent chance I’m going to be anything else but a professional wrestler. I have been doing wrestling since I was one. I’ve watched wrestling since I was one. I’ve done it, and I’m going to do it because my dad did it. I’m not going to stop and not relive his legacy.”

Stephanie McMahon shows her support for Pride month…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Trish Adora

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal