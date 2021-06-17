July 7 Dynamite on the road in Miami only 50% sold so far

The July 7 Dynamite, titled Road Rager, has over 2,100 tickets remaining for sale for a show in an arena that is configured for approximately 4,600 seats according to the latest Ticketmaster chart.

The arena was initially not going to have full capacity but over the past few days, all COVID-19 mandates were lifted and the James L Knight Center in Miami, Florida is now opening all seats.

This will be the first Dynamite episode which will not be held at The Daily’s Place since the pandemic started and it’s AEW’s official kickoff on the road. All the July episodes of Dynamite will be themed, with Fyter Fest taking place on July 14 and July 21 at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas, and the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas respectively, and then Fight for the Fallen on July 28 at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tickets for the other July Dynamite shows are selling at a much better rate than the Miami one so far.