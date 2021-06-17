Impact Wrestling to Hold Tryouts in Utah

Jun 17, 2021 - by James Walsh

Impact Wrestling has announced that it will hold a tryout through Devotion Wrestling in Salt Lake City, Utah. Scott D’Amore and Doc Gallows will be on hand to look at prospective talent. It happens August 7 at 12 PM.

