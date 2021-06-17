Real Name: Matt Farelly

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 205 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 21, 1990

Hometown: Summer Bay, New South Wales

Pro Debut: 2016

Trained By: Robbie & Madison Eagles

Finishing Move: Sit-Out Fireman’s Launching Slam

Biography

– Farelly is previously known as Matty Wahlberg before becoming Grayson Waller in the WWE. He was also nicknamed the 21st Century Success Story & Actual Idiot.

– Farelly is a formal high school teacher.

– April 15, 2017, Matty lost to SnapChad at the Newy Pro House Show #5.

– June 25th, Matty competed in a Rumble for the Wrestling GO! 24/7 Watermelon Title.

– July 7th, Matty, Ricky South & Kai Drake lost to Jude London, Concrete Davidson & Big Fudge at PWA Tables Match.

– July 23rd, Matty challenged Kasai for the FWA Heavyweight Title.

– July 29th, The Natural Born Athletes (Matty & Carter Dreams) defeated Adam Bolton & Brad Alexander at the Newy Pro House Show #6.

– August 4th, Matty won a Battle Royal at PWA Call to Arms ’17.

– August 12th, Matty competed in the Newy Pro Rumble.

– September 8th, Matty won a 3-Way Elimination at FWA Kasai vs. Kazarian.

– September 22nd, Matty competed in a Lucha Lottery match for the Wrestling GO! Gold Medal Title.

– September 24th, Matty defeated Jude London for the Wrestling GO! 24/7 Watermelon Title.

– October 7th, Matty lost to Mr. Juicy at PWA Release the Quacken-Bush.

– October 15th, Matty lost the Wrestling GO! 24/7 Watermelon Title to Trent Seven.

– October 28th, BABES (Matty, Harley Wonderland & Carter Dreams) lost to SMS (FaceBrooke, SnapChad & Unsocial Jordan) in a Hair vs. Mask matchup.

– December 8th, Matty defeated Captain Keato by DQ at RRW Friday Night Fights.

– January 12, 2018, Matty challenged Robbie Eagles for the RRW Elite Title.

– January 13th, Matty challenged Concrete Davidson for the Newy Pro Middleweight Title.

– January 14th, Matty defeated Jude London to win the Wrestling GO! Silver Medal Title.

– February 23rd, Matty & Rufio lost to Robbie Eagles & Michael Spencer at RRW All for One.

– February 24th, BABES (Matty & Carter Dreams) defeated Caveman Ugg & Mat Diamond to win the Newy Pro Kings of the Castle ’18.

– April 23rd, BABES challenged SMS (SnapChad & Unsocial Jordan) for the PWA Tag Team Titles.

– April 28th, Matty retained the Wrestling GO! Silver Medal Title against Jude London.

– May 5th, Matty lost to Unsocial Jordan on Newy Pro #68.

– June 1st, Matty competed in the IWA Super Contenders Cup Rumble.

– June 23rd, Matty & Jessica Troy competed in a Gauntlet for the FWA Tag Team Titles.

– June 30th, Matty defended the Wrestling GO! Silver Medal Title against Paris De Silva.

– July 14th, Matty won a 3-Way Ladder match to win the Newy Pro Middleweight Title.

– July 21st, Matty defeated Kai Drake at IWA Live & Loud.

– August 18th, Matty lost to Mat Rogers on Newy Pro #71.

– September 8th, Matty lost to Chris Abbott at IWA Wrestle Revolution 2.

– September 22nd, Matty defended the Newy Pro Middleweight Title against Unsocial Jordan.

– September 29th, Matty won a 3-Way to win the FWA Heavyweight Title.

– October 13th, Matty competed in the RCW Riot City Rumble ’18.

– October 26th, Matty lost to Sam Osborne at IWA Fallout.

– October 27th, BABES defeated SMS on Newy Pro #73 – Seven Year Anniversary.

– November 24th, Matty defeated Jason Dewhurst to retain the FWA Heavyweight Title.

– December 1st, BABES defeated The Kelly Gang (Will Kiedis & Jackson Kelly) on Newy Pro #74.

– December 7th, Matty defeated Jax Jordan at PWA Black Label – Fridays are for the BABES.

– December 16th, Matty lost the Wrestling GO! Silver Medal Title to Ricky South after losing a Iron Man match.

– January 5, 2019, Matty defeated Concrete Davidson at Newy Pro Live at Central Coast Leagues Club.

– January 11th, Matty challenged Chris Abbott for the IWA Heavyweight Title.

– January 18th, Matty defeated Big Fudge at Wrestling GO! Swan Song.

– February 9th, Matty competed in a 5-Way for the IWA Trans Tasman Title.

– March 8th, Matty retained the Newy Pro Middleweight Title after winning a 3-Way.

– March 10th, Matty defeated Joey Ryan at WSW International Assault Defend and Destroy – Tag 4.

– March 23rd, Matty challenged Caveman Ugg for the PWA Heavyweight Title.

– April 6th, Matty lost the Newy Pro Middleweight Title to Adam Hoffman.

– April 13th, Matty lost the FWA Heavyweight Title to Sam Osborne after losing a Falls Count Anywhere matchup.

– April 27th, Matty competed in the Wrestling GOlympic Rumble.

– May 2019, Farelly competed on the Australian Survivor show.

– June 8th, Matty defeated Mike Burr at MCW Tensions Rising ’19.

– June 14th, Matty won a 4-Way at PWA Black Label – All Eyez on Troy.

– July 7th, Matty defeated Outback Adam at Wrestling GO! Alex Irvine’s Big Day Out.

– July 20th, Matty won a 3-Way at MCW Ballroom Brawl ’19.

– July 26th, Matty defeated Ritchie Taylor at WrestleRock.

– July 27th, BABES defeated The Kelly Gang at PWA Black Label – Call to Arms ’19.

– August 2nd, Matty competed in the semi-final 4-Way of the Wrestling GO! Ewan Monkleigh Memorial Cup Tournament.

– August 3rd, BABES defeated The Style Boiz (Will Kiedis & Brad Alexander) at IWA Fighting Spirit 4.

– August 17th, Matty competed in the Newy Pro Rumble.

– August 18th, Matty defeated Danger Paul at PWA Green Label – Quack to the Future.

– August 30th, Matty lost to TJ Perkins at PWA Black Label – Break Their Back & Make Them Rumble.

– August 31st, Matty challenged Danny Psycho for the MCW Intercommonwealth Title.

– September 6th, Matty challenged Xander Sullivan for the AWA Openweight Title.

– October 2nd, Matty defeated Taylor King on EPW @ Perth Royal Show – Tag 5.

– October 19th, Matty defeated Travis Banks to win the PWA Black Label Colosseum Tournament ’19.

– October 25th, Matty defeated Jimmy Townsend at IWA Tavern Turmoil.

– October 26th, Matty lost a Submission match to Adam Hoffman on Newy Pro #83 – Eight Year Anniversary.

– November 15th, Matty lost by to Jarrad Slate at WPW Uncensored.

– December 13th, Matty defeated Kingsley at Wrestling GO! Mr. Christmas’ Holiday Spectacular.

– December 14th, Matty lost to Charlie Matthews at PCW Christmas Chaos ’19.

– January 24, 2020, Matty defeated Gavin McGavin at Wrestling GO! The Sydney Collective.

– February 15th, Matty lost to Madison Eagles at PWA Black Label – Rick South for the Boys.

– February 22nd, BABES (Matty & Ashton Monroe) defeated Shayne Sheffield-Sinclair & Big Fudge on Newy Pro #86.

– March 12th, Matty competed in the IWA Super Contenders Cup Rumble.

– October 26th, Matty entered into the PWA Premiership ’20.

– January 7, 2021, Matty challenged Chris Abbott for the IWA Heavyweight Title.

– January 8th, Matty lost to Dazza at IWA Summer Meltdown Tour ’21 – Tag 2.

– January 9th, Matty lost to Jackson Kelly at IWA Summer Meltdown Tour ’21 – Tag 3.

– March 12th, Matty competed in the PWA Black Label Rumble.

– April 2021, Farelly was signed to the WWE.

– June 11th, Grayson defeated Sunil Singh on WWE 205 Live.