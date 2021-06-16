Updated Impact preview for tomorrow night

New matches have been announced for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling line-up on AXS TV.

Impact has announced that veteran talent Shawn Daivari will wrestle Jake Something on Thursday’s Before The Impact episode at 7pm ET. The match was previously taped and since then Daivari has returned to work for WWE as a Producer, as noted earlier this week.

X Division Champion Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton in a non-title match has been announced for Thursday’s main Impact show.

Alexander vs. Fulton was made after Fulton crashed the #1 contender’s Fatal 5 Way at Against All Odds last week, ensuring that if Ace Austin wasn’t going to earn a title shot at Alexander, then no one was. The official Impact preview notes that Fulton must now answer to Alexander on Thursday night.

TJP vs. Black Taurus has also been announced for Thursday night’s Impact show.

It was also announced that Thursday’s Impact In 60 episode will feature the greatest matches from the Impact career of World Tag Team Champion Rhino. Impact In 60 airs at 10pm ET on AXS after Impact goes off the air.

Stay tuned for more on Thursday’s Impact show. Below is the current line-up:

* Anthem executives visit Impact for Against All Odds fallout. We will find out what Don Callis firing Sami Callihan means for Sami’s future and the Slammiversary main event as he was supposed to challenge Kenny Omega for the Impact World Title. Sami has vowed to appear this Thursday, despite being fired

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rachael Ellering

* Steve Maclin (fka Steve Cutler) makes his in-ring debut

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Rhino. If Kojima wins, he and Eddie Edwards will earn a future title shot from Rhino and Joe Doering

* TJP vs. Black Taurus

* Impact X Division Champion Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton in a non-title match

* Before The Impact: Shawn Daivari vs. Jake Something