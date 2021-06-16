Pre-sale code for SummerSlam 2021 tickets now live

The wider SummerSlam pre-sale went live this morning on Ticketmaster.com and fans can purchase tickets to the biggest event of the Summer by using the code UNIVERSE.

WWE already sold thousands of tickets through a couple of different targeted pre-sales over the past few days. The stadium is currently set up to seat around just over 40,000 fans but that could always change depending on how popular the show is.

Pre-sale tickets are starting from $25 each although those are in the 400 section which is at the very top of the Allegiant Stadium. The most expensive tickets are going for $5,150, which are ringside.

This pre-sale ends tomorrow, June 17 at Noon PT and then the general sale will kick off on Friday, June 18 at 10AM PT.