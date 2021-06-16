New WWE Smackdown match

Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins is now official for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

The match was announced during WWE’s The Bump this morning.

Otis vs. Dawkins was made after Otis, with his new clean-shaven look, attacked Montez Ford on last week’s SmackDown. Ford was wrestling Chad Gable with Otis and Dawkins kept away from ringside. However, Otis attacked Dawkins backstage and then hit the ring to attack Ford for the disqualification. WWE later announced that Ford suffered a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage, and that he was being evaluated at a local medical center.

In an update, Ford’s wife, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, appeared on The Bump today and said Ford does not have a collapsed lung or anything like that, but he is at home recovering from the fractured rib. Otis vs. Dawkins was then announced for SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more on the Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits feud, and Friday’s SmackDown, which will be the go-home episode for Hell In a Cell. Below is the updated line-up for Friday night, along with related clips from The Bump:

* Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins

* King Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura with Corbin’s crown on the line

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs. Kevin Owens and Big E

* SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio will be looking to retaliate against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns