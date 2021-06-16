Marina Tucker



Real Name: Marina Tucker

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Resides: Tampa, Florida

Pro Debut: 2016

Trained By: Afa & Ricky Santana

Finishing Move: Full Nelson Facebuster

Biography

– Marina attended Ferris State University in which she would major in Sports Communication. She would eventually become the Gameday producer for the football team and then the announcer. She would then become a broadcaster for the hockey team.

– Marina is nicknamed the Detroit Barbie & The Regina George of Pro Wrestling.

– June 25, 2016, Marina defeated Heather Lowry for the BANG Women’s Title.

– October 5, 2018, Marina & Chasyn Rance lost to Axx Clover & Amber Nova at BELIEVE 168.

– October 27th, Marina lost to Amber Nova at ACW.

– November 2nd, Marina & Sofia Castillo lost to Lexi Gomez & Raegan Fire at BELIEVE 170.

– December 7th, Marina defeated Sofia Castillo at BELIEVE 173.

– December 18th, Marina lost to Sofia Castillo at BELIEVE 174.

– December 21st, Marina lost to Amber Nova at BELIEVE 175.

– January 4, 2019, Marina lost to Amber Nova at BELIEVE 176.

– February 1st, Marina defeated Sofia Castillo at BELIEVE 178.

– February 16th, Marina & Skyler Moore defeated KiLynn King & Katalina Perez at IGNITE Destiny.

– February 26th, Marina competed in the GFW Broad Brawl 2.

– March 1st, Marina lost to Sofia Castillo in a I Quit match at BELIEVE 180.

– April 5th, Marina lost to Sofia Castillo in a Falls Count Anywhere match at BELIEVE 181.

– May 1st, Marina defeated Avery Taylor at ACW Proving Ground.

– May 3rd, Marina & Mike Reed defeated Jarett Diaz and Sofia Castillo at BELIEVE 183.

– May 4th, Marina challenged Avery Taylor for the ACW Women’s Title.

– May 22nd, Marina, Lexi Gomez & Katalina Perez defeated Ellie, Avery Taylor & Janai Kai at ACW Proving Ground.

– June 7th, Marina, Layne Rosario, Kaci Lennox & Dank the Clown lost to Lexi Gomez, Sofia Castillo, Amber Nova & Gia Roman at BELIEVE 185.

– June 21st, Marina competed in a 3-Way at APW Gatamania.

– June 29th, Marina defeated Sofia Castillo at the SWA Bravon Child’s Memorial Cup Tournament.

– July 12th, Marina defeated Aria Blake at the Sexiest Show Ever.

– July 13th, Marina competed in a 3-Way #1 Contendership for the WXW Women’s Title.

– September 14th, Marina competed in a 3-Way at CCW Blue Collar Bash.

– September 28th, Marina & Raeven Marie lost to Persia Pierce & Sofia Castillo at WXW Slam Jam.

– October 5th, Marina won a 3-Way at CCW Breaking Chains ’19.

– October 12th, Marina & Lexi Gomez lost to Katalina Perez & Persia Pierce at WXW Fall Fever ’19.

– November 23rd, Marina & Lexi Gomez defeated The Go Hard Life Twins (Linda & Laur) at WXW Wild Samoan Tag Team Tournament ’19.

– December 21st, Marina won a 3-Way to win the WXW Women’s Title.

– January 11, 2020, Marina & Lexi Gomez defeated The Go Hard Life Twins to win the vacant WXW Women’s Tag Team Titles.

– February 15th, Marina retained the WXW Women’s Title against Sofia Castillo.

– March 7th, Marina defeated Sofia Castillo for the vacant CCW Ladies Title.

– June 11th, Marina & Roxy Rouge lost the WXW Women’s Tag Team Titles to The Go Hard Life Twins.

– June 20th, Marina defeated Lexi Gomez to retain the CCW Ladies Title.

– September 12th, Marina defended the WXW Women’s Title in a 4-Way.

– October 3rd, Marina & Raeven Marie challenged The Go Hard Life Twins for the WXW Women’s Tag Team Titles.

– November 28th, Marina lost the CCW Ladies Title to Roma.

– February 20, 2021, Marina lost to Christi Jaynes at CCW Enter the Machine.

– March 20th, Marina won a 3-Way Ladder match to win the CCW Ladies Title.

– April 3rd, Marina retained the title against Christi Jaynes.

– May 1st, Marina defended the title against Yaide.

– May 15th, Marina would wrestle Roma to a No Contest at CCW Luchamania 2.