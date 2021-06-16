John Cena announces “Vacation Friends” film for Hulu

A new John Cena movie is set to premire on Hulu this summer.

Cena announced today that “Vacation Friends” will premiere on Friday, August 27 on the streaming service. The comedy movie also stars Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Lil Rel Howery, Lynn Whitfield, Robert Wisdom and Tawny Newsome.

“A fun movie guaranteed to leave some … lasting memories [upside-down face emoji] Come on vacation with Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner and me in #VacationFriends, streaming August 27 on @Hulu!,” Cena tweeted.

It was previously announced that “Vacation Friends” would be about a couple (Orji and Howery) that is mortified when some casual friends from a vacation (Hagner and Cena) crash their wedding. The current synopsis reads like this:

“Vacation Friends will follow the story of a straight-laced couple that has fun with a rowdy couple on vacation in Mexico. When they return to the States, they discover that the crazy couple they met in Mexico followed them back home.”

Clay Tarver directed the film, while the screenplay was written by Tom Mullen and Tim Mullen.

This movie was was originally announced in March 2014 with Chris Pratt and Anna Faris in the starring roles. Rapper Ice Cube was later announced for the cast, to replace Pratt, with Faris no longer involved. The current cast was then announced in December 2019. It was also then announced that Tarver would direct, instead of Steve Pink, and that 20th Century Studios would produce instead of distribute, with Hulu being the new distributor. Production began in March 2020 but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed in September 2020 and wrapped the following month.

The movie will also be released on the Star content hub of Disney+ in select international markets.

