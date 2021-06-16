Jim Cornette and Bret Hart to release NFTs

Jim Cornette and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart are set to release the first-ever non-WWE pro wrestling NFTs this summer.

NFT startup WRARITIES has announced that they will drop the first officially licensed Cornette NFTs on Sunday, June 27 at 12pm ET. The 1/500 edition NFTs are priced at $75, the 1/100 editions are priced at $195, the 1/3 Signature Series pieces have a starting bid of $1000 and include a signed ring-worn Cornette suit & tie with letter of authenticity. There’s also a 1/1 Cornette Face NFT with a starting bid of $2000, which also includes a signed ring-worn Cornette suit, tie & tennis racket with letter of authenticity, and a personalized video message from Cornette.

WRARITIES will then release the first-ever officially licensed digital collectibles for Hart on Monday, July 5 at 4pm ET. Tiers and pricing information on the Hart NFTs will be announced soon.

NFTs are Non-Fungible Token digital collectibles. There has been increased interest in the technology this year after the market tripled in 2020, reaching $250 million. The buying frenzy has continued this year with millions of dollars in sales and no sign of slowing down as a new economic bubble was created, similar to the Dot-com bubble. Twitter’s Jack Dorsey sold a NFT of his first tweet for over $2.5 million this year, while singer Grimes sold around $6 million worth of NFTs for her digital art. Digital artist Beeple’s became the first person to have NFT artwork listed at prominent auction house Christie’s when their “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” piece sold for $69.3 million.

WWE got into NFTs during WrestleMania 37 Weekend in April when they released several pieces on The Undertaker. WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan has stated that they will continue to release more NFTs in the future. He also revealed that many of the Taker NFTs sold out in just seconds.

