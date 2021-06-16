Heather Reckless



Real Name:

Height: 4’9″

Weight: 130 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Pro Debut: 2019

Trained By: Seth Rollins and Marek Brave

Finishing Move: Frog Splash

Biography

– Heather is nicknamed The Devil’s Little Princess.

– January 26, 2019, Heather challenged Rahne Victoria for the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title.

– March 16th, Heather & Brubaker lost to Missa Kate & Jason Hades at CSW Offense Taken.

– April 5th, Heather lost to Kara Noia at Showtime The Future is Still Calling.

– April 20th, Heather competed in a 3-Way for the vacant CSW Women’s Title.

– April 29th, Heather competed in a 3-Way at Casino Royale ’19 – Tag 2.

– May 17th, Heather & Miranda Rites lost to Blair Onyx & Savanna Stone at CSW We Are Chicago.

– May 18th, Heather lost to Blair Onyx at ZOWA Prophetstown.

– June 1st, Heather challenged Miranda Rites for the GPW Ladies Title.

– June 2nd, Heather lost to Valentina Loca on NOW TV.

– July 12th, Heather lost to Abadon at Respect Vol. 6.

– July 20th, Heather competed in a 3-Way at CSW All Day.

– August 24th, Heather defeated Blair Onyx at SCWPro – Show 2.

– September 6th, Heather & Izzy B defeated Blair Onyx & Elayna Black at SCWPro Final Countdown.

– September 14th, Heather & Stephen Wolf lost to Rahne Victoria & Christian Rose at ZOWA Never Die Easy.

– September 21st, Heather defeated Seishin at Iron Spirit Vol. 5.

– September 27th, Heather lost to Valentina Loca at Homegrown Wrestling RaabAMania.

– September 28th, Heather & Izzy B defeated Valentina Loca & Blair Onyx at SCWPro Aftermath.

– October 4th, Heather lost to Valentina Loca at Showtime Wrecked.

– October 5th, Heather lost to Valentina Loca at the CEW Road to Bridge City Slam II Tour.

– October 19th, Heather defeated Sabotage at SCWPro Muscatine Meltdown II.

– October 26th, Heather defeated Izzy B at SCWPro Wicked Ways.

– November 2nd, Heather & Rahne Victoria defeated Blake Wiley & Sabotage at SCWPro The Harvest III.

– November 9th, Heather won a 4-Way at SCWPro Hawkamania XII.

– November 16th, Heather & Ryan Matthews lost to Skye Blue & Missa Kate at CSW Caged In.

– December 13th, Heather defeated Brooke Valentine at the RUGGEDpro Free Will Donation Event.

– December 14th, Heather defeated Blair Onyx at SCWPro Season’s Beatings.

– January 17, 2020, Heather lost to Skye Blue at the CSW Season Premiere.

– January 24th, Heather won a 5-Way at SCWPro Genesis.

– February 8th, Heather defeated Blair Onyx at SCWPro Heartbreak ’20.

– February 15th, Heather lost to Blair Onyx at WPW Fox Hills Classic 3.

– February 29th, Heather defeated Blair Onyx at SCWPro Leap of Faith.

– March 7th, Heather lost to Julia Hart at RUGGEDpro RUGGEDmania.

– March 13th, Heather challenged Skye Blue for the CSW Women’s Title.

– July 18th, Heather lost to Valentina Loca at SCWPro Hawkamania XV.

– August 22nd, Heather defeated Valentina Loca at SCWPro Rock Island in the Sun.

– August 29th, Heather challenged Skye Blue for the CSW Women’s Title.

– September 12th, Heather defeated Valentina Loca at ZOWA Flight of the Fireweights.

– September 19th, Heather challenged JT Energy for the SCWPro QC Cup Title.

– October 17th, Heather defeated Valentina Loca at GFW Night of the Living Girl Fright.

– April 3, 2021, Heather lost to Allie Katch on AAW Alive.

– April 16th, Heather & Ryan Matthews defeated Mateo Valentine & Skye Blue at CSW Inglorious Basterds.

– April 24th, Heather defeated Izzy B at SCWPro Reborn.

– May 1st, Heather defeated Evil Sierra at Zelo Pro Wrestlefest.