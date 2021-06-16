Credit One Bank launching WWE-branded Visa cards

The Sportico.com website is reporting that WWE has signed a partnership deal with Credit One Bank to release a new WWE Champion Visa card.

As part of the partnership with the Las Vegas-based bank, the card will feature WWE-specific benefits as well as traditional rewards programs with a $49 annual fee. There is also a Superstar card targeted at those with lower credit ratings.

“WWE has the most passionate fans in the world, and we are proud to give them an opportunity to not only earn cash back rewards but get exclusive opportunities on WWE merchandise and experiences with the new WWE Champion Credit Card from Credit One Bank,” WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon said.

Credit One Bank was a sponsor of last year’s Survivor Series and TLC pay-per-views and the bank signed a multi-year deal to be featured on WWE television late last year.