AEW to hold Dynamite in a stadium in Queens on September 22

The NY Daily News reported in an exclusive story today that AEW will hold their first stadium show on Wednesday, September 22. This will be a Dynamite episode.

The location will be the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. It is the main stadium for the U.S. Open and it is owned by the United States Tennis Association. The Arthur Ashe Stadium holds 24,000 fans in a tennis setting and it’s the first time that a wrestling show will be held there.

This particular episode of Dynamite will be titled Grand Slam, a name with a tennis reference to it due to the location.

Speaking to the NY Daily News, Chris Jericho said that while AEW could have gone to Madison Square Garden or the Barclays Center for their New York City debut, they chose to do it at a location which WWE never held a show at.

“I’m sure we could have gone to the Garden or done the Barclays Center, but those do have a WWE brush on them. Let’s go somewhere else and make it our New York market arena,” Jericho said. “Let’s go to Arthur Ashe Stadium and that now becomes an AEW stronghold in the middle of New York, which is a McMahon country.”