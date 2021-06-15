Salina De La Renta Reportedly Seen at WWE Performance Center

MLW alumna Salina De La Renta was reportedly at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. Fightful Select reports that De La Renta was “training” at the PC, though it’s not clear if that meant in-ring training, working out, or promo class work.

De La Renta finished up with MLW in May and was essentially killed off in the “season finale.” She is closing her merchandise store at the end of the summer, and WWE has reportedly been interested in her though it is not confirmed whether she’s signed with the company at this point.