Renee Paquette announces birth of daughter

Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) and Jon Moxley have welcomed their baby girl.

Renee took to Twitter this morning and announced the arrival of their first child together. She also said she will not be hosting the next few weeks of her “Oral Sessions” podcast as there will be guest hosts, starting with Moxley.

“Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!! [smiling face with hearts emoji]) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley,” she wrote.

