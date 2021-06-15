Released Vanessa Borne is ready to continue her wrestling career

Despite being released by WWE in May and not wrestling an official match since January 2020, Vanessa Borne is ready to continue her wrestling career.

Borne was signed by NXT in 2016 when she first started her wrestling career and now that she’s a free agent, she’s ready to explore what the rest of the wrestling world has to offer.

“I want to see what else is out there. My immediate thought isn’t, ‘I need to do whatever I can to get back [to WWE]. My thought is, ‘I need to do what I can to use my talents and be fulfilled.’ I don’t think it would be healthy for me to have the mindset of ‘I need to get back to WWE’ at this time. I want to explore and take on other projects if I want to. I’ve watched a little bit of everything and there is a lot of talent that is phenomenal. There is not one organization where I’m like, ‘this is the one I’d consider going to.’ I would like to consider all my options to find the best fit for me or the organization I like as a whole when it comes to the culture and how they treat talent. There are a lot of other organizations and I think that’s why a lot of talent today doesn’t see getting released from WWE as the end of the world.”

