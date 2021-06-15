LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

Stay tuned for live WWE NXT results at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* What change is General Manager William Regal looking to bring to NXT?

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends in an Open Challenge

* Imperium vs. Breezango

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

* Io Shirai returns to address the NXT Universe

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. hosts a Coronation Ceremony for new Million Dollar Champion LA Knight

* Tornado Rules: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* Fallout from “Takeover: In Your House”

