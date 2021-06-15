LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT
Stay tuned for live WWE NXT results at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight:
* What change is General Manager William Regal looking to bring to NXT?
* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends in an Open Challenge
* Imperium vs. Breezango
* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter
* Io Shirai returns to address the NXT Universe
* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. hosts a Coronation Ceremony for new Million Dollar Champion LA Knight
* Tornado Rules: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans
* Fallout from “Takeover: In Your House”
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.