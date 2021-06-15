Don West diagnosed with brain lymphoma

Former TNA on-air talent Don West has been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma.

West’s radio show, The Don West Show on NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Washington State, has been on a hiatus as of late. West issued a letter this week to announce that he was recently diagnosed with a brain lymphoma, and that he will begin immediate treatment.

West said he’s hoping the chemotherapy treatment will help him heal faster, so he can get back on the radio soon.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett took to Twitter and sent prayers to his good friend and former employee.

“Prayers up for my great friend, Don West! Just hung up the phone with him and he’s in great spirits and ready to take on this challenge! #PrayerCover [folded hands emoji x 4] @DonWestDeals,” Jarrett wrote.

West worked for TNA from 2002-2012, and then returned in 2017 to work the merchandise department. He also did guest commentary at Impact’s 2017 Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more on West’s condition. You can read his full letter below, along with the tweet from Jarrett:

“Hello everybody, Don West here to tell you about how disappointed I am not to be talking about the Seattle Seahawks, the Mariners, the Wenatchee Wild and everything else that we love to talk about every day on the Don West Show. Many of you have wondered where I have been and why the show is on hiatus. So I want to share this news directly with you. I have been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma and will begin immediate treatment. I want to thank my wife Terri for her love and support, my family and everyone that works at Cherry Creek Media and KPQ. I also want to thank the Don West Show’s incredible sponsors and my friends for all the prayers that are coming my way. I am praying the chemotherapy will help me heal faster and hopefully I’ll be back on the radio soon. I can’t wait until this is all over and I can be back with you all again, I love you all! Don West”