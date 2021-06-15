Cody Rhodes announces non-wrestling podcast

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has announced a new non-wrestling project.

Rhodes took to his Community text messaging platform and announced “The Everything But Wrestling” podcast, which he called a passion project.

“EXCITED to announce a little passion project I’m working on – ‘The Everything But Wrestling’ podcast,” Cody wrote. “I speak with friends/family/colleagues about…everything. The first season of episodes feature ‘Star Wars fandom V Trek fandom’ – ‘B&M V Intamin’ ‘Potter Houses’ ‘The Office’ and a few more fun subjects. Coming this summer!”

Cody later indicated that Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose will be joining him on an episode about the Legend of Zelda and Nintendo Switch.

Cody and wife Brandi Rhodes, who is AEW’s Chief Brand Officer, have a new “Rhodes To The Top” reality show that will premiere on TNT later this year. They are also set to welcome their first child this year.

Cody will return to the ring on this week’s AEW Friday Night Dynamite, teaming with Arn Anderson’s son Brock Anderson, who will be making his debut, against QT Marshall and Aaron Solow. Cody will then face Marshall in a Strap Match on the July 7 Road Rager edition of Dynamite on TNT.

