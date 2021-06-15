Arez

Real Name: Jonathan Saharawi Barragán González

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 155 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 20, 1991

Hometown: Mexico City

Pro Debut: May 18, 2007

Trained By: Blue Demon Jr., Gran Apache, Skayde & Cuchillo

Finishing Move: Top Rope Package Piledriver

Biography

– Arez is nicknamed El Cruz Azul de la Lucha Libre. He’s also used the names Ares & Aken

– July 23, 2010, Aero Evolution (Arez, Mascara Oriental & Nino de Fuego) lost to Legion X (Zairus, Kronoz & Hantar) at NWA Mexico @ Lucha Libre – La Experiencia ’10.

– October 12th, Arez defeated Kronoz on Wrestling in Pachuca.

– April 26, 2011, Arez & El Exotico lost to Kevin & Kronoz on Wrestling in Pachuca.

– May 3rd, Arez competed in a 3-Way on Wrestling in Pachuca.

– June 24th, Arez & Super Nova defeated Hantar & Skayde at Lucha Future ’11 – Tag 1.

– August 6th, Arez, El Brazo Jr. & Nino de Ebano defeated Comando Negro, Steel Rock & La Catrina at EAW.

– August 28th, Arez, Ikaro & Radamantis defeated Hardman, Rex & Rolling Boy on Wrestling in Ecatepec.

– November 26th, Arez & Felina Metalica defeated Big Mama & Tornado at Lucha POP.

– December 30th, Arez & Kronoz competed in a 5-Way Elimination for the XMW Tag Team Titles.

– February 18, 2012, Arez, Low Rider & Hija de Karonte lost to Slayer Boy, Lady Puma & Kronoz at OLX Febrero Ultraviolento.

– June 2nd, Legion X (Arez & Kronoz) competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the XMW Tag Team Titles.

– July 15th, Arez competed in a Battle Royal at Super X GPCW Rock & Juice.

– September 22nd, Legion X competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the XMW Tag Team Titles.

– November 3rd, Legion X won a 4-Way at XMW.

– December 8th, Arez won the XMW Copa Preposada 8-Way Torneo Cibernetico.

– February 17th, Arez, Impulso & Belial defeated Oscuro, Terremoto Negro & Tornado at Promociones Kdna.

– April 21st, Arez competed in the PDM Copa Strong Style Perros del Mal 5-Way.

– August 3rd, Arez, Impulso & Mr. Leo lost to Peligro, Aeroboy & Dement Xtreme in the quarter finals of the IWL Guerra de Empresas.

– August 11th, Arez, Kronoz & Corsario Negro defeated Black Abyss, Heavy Boy & Epidemia at Fusion Ichiban.

– October 3rd, Arez & Impulso competed in a 3-Way at Invasion RCH/IWRG Zona XXI.

– December 8th, Arez lost to Ricky Marvin at XMW.

– December 22nd, Arez lost to Magnífico at Chilanga Mask.

– March 22, 2014, Arez competed in a 5-Way Elimination for the vacant PDM Light Heavyweight Title.

– March 23rd, Arez competed in the Chilanga Mask 2. Copa Internacional Tercera Caida 9-Way.

– March 30th, Arez lost the Strong Style title in a Hair vs. Mask Extreme match against Pentagon Jr.

– April 12th, Arez competed in a Battle Royal for the WCS Title.

– April 27th, Arez & Demus 316 won a 4-Way at Chilanga Mask.

– May 9th, Arez & Belial won a 4-Way Elimination at WMC.

– May 20th, Arez & Lady Apache won a Mixed Six-Man Tag Team 3-Way at DTU Devastador ’14 – Pachuca.

– May 24th, Arez competed in a 7-Way at DTU Devastador ’14 – Mexico City.

– June 21st, Arez defeated Pentagon Jr. to retain the PDM Light Heavyweight Title.

– July 5th, Arez defeated Dralion at the Luchamania Monterrey 10. Aniversario.

– July 18th, Arez, Impulso & Belial lost to Dranser, Epidemius & Galactar at the Producciones Casanova 1. Aniversario.

– July 20th, Arez defeated Hormiga at Chilanga Mask.

– August 24th, Arez, Belial & Tornado defeated Angel del Viento, Sombra Metalica & Imperio Negro at WMC Mania No. 1.

– September 7th, Arez defeated Keira at Lucha Memes Fest.

– September 20th, Arez & Psycho Kid defeated Belial & Impulso at Chilanga Mask.

– November 1st, Arez defended the PDM Light Heavyweight Title in a 7-Way.

– November 16th, Los Indystrongibles (Arez, Belial & Impulso) challenged Kripta, Acolito del Diablo & El Mimo for the WCS World Trios Titles.

– November 25th, Arez, Ciclope, Drastik Boy & Ninja de Fuego lost to Belial, Freelance, Impulso & Mike Segura at the Lucha Libre Boom Debut Show.

– December 20th, Arez competed in the XMW Copa Dollar 20 Años 7-Way Torneo Cibernetico.

– December 21st, Los Indystrongibles & Keira defeated Los Oficiales (911, AK47 & Fierro) & Oficialito AK47 in a Mixed Cage match at Lucha Memes Christmas Fest.

– January 11, 2015, Arez defeated Impulso at Chilanga Mask.

– January 31st, Los Indystrongibles defeated Los Neza Kings (Andy Boy, Danger & Guerrero Mixtico Jr. at Promociones Cara Lucha.

– February 8th, Arez, Mini Psycho Clown & Mini Abismo Negro lost to Dinastia, Drastik Boy & Octagoncito on AAA Sin Limite.

– March 15th, Los Indystrongibles defeated Los Nerds (Tommy, Jimmy & Kevin) at DTU Coyotes Hambrientos.

– April 21st, Los Indystrongibles (Arez & Belial) competed in a 3-Way at DTU/Lucha Libre Boom Devastador ’15 – Pachuca.

– April 26th, Arez won a 3-Way Elimination at Chilanga Mask.

– June 6th, Los Indystrongibles (Arez, Impulso & Belial) defeated Fly Star, Wasson & Toxin Boy at the GIW Debut Show.

– June 17th, Arez competed in the Torneo Cibernetico at Lucha Libre Boom/IWRG Zona XXI.

– July 18th, Arez lost the PDM Light Heavyweight Title to Caifan.

– August 5th, Arez competed in a Copa Boom Torneo Cibernetico at Lucha Libre Boom.

– August 29th, Arez & Skadi defeated Lady Maravilla & Paloma Rouse at the WMC 2. Aniversario.

– October 3rd, Arez challenged Caifan for the PDM Light Heavyweight Title.

– October 25th, Los Indystrongtibles (Arez & Impulso) defeated Decnis & Toscano at Lucha Memes Guerra de los Chairos.

– November 14th, Los Indystrongtibles (Arez & Belial) defeated Los Un-Mexicans (Kaientai & Hooligan Byron) at RIOT Segus.

– November 15th, Los Indystrongtibles defeated Dragon de Fuego & Resplandor Negro at Lucha Memes Chairo.

– December 3rd, Arez won the Copa RCH 6-Way Elimination.

– December 25th, Los Indystrongtibles (Arez, Impulso & Belial) lost to Los Guapos VIP (Toscano, Zumbido & Decnis) at Lucha Memes Chairo II.

– January 24, 2016, Los Indystrongtibles defeated Las Saetas (El Pantera I, Mike Segura & Freelance) at Lucha Memes Rumble ’16.

– February 12th, Arez, Genio del Aire & Super Nova defeated Star Boy, Tony Casanova & Zarco on The Crash.

– May 13th, Arez defeated Aeroboy for the DWE Title.

– June 5th, Los Indystrongtibles (Arez & Impulso) lost to Jason Gory & Facade at Chilanga Mask/ERLL.

– July 30th, Arez competed in a 3-Way Elimination at the WMC Antesala A 3. Aniversio.

– July 31st, Arez won a 3-Way to win the XNL World Title.

– August 20th, Arez, Felina Metalica, La Diva Salvaje & Terremoto lost to Reina Dorada, Impulso, Arceus & Metaleon at the WMC 3. Aniversio.

– August 21st, Arez defeated Zafiro at Lucha Memes Tardeada Chaira.

– September 4th, Arez lost to Sammy Guevara at LyC ColiseoMania 4.

– September 11th, Arez & Fly Warrior defeated Moria & Arceus at ILLM AI Grito de Guerra.

– September 18th, Los Indystrongtibles lost to Novasonic, La Diva Salvaje & El Demasiado at Promociones HUMO Estrellas Femeniles.

– September 25th, Los Indystrongtibles defeated Lady Maravilla, La Magnifica & Keira at Lucha Memes Chairo 5.

– October 1st, Arez defended the LPF Title against Steve Pain.

– October 15th, Los Indystrongtibles lost to Los Incontenibles (Dante, Euro & Filder) at AULL Klandestino.

– November 12th, Arez competed in the XMW Torneo Chingon de Chingones 6-Way.

– November 18th, Arez defeated Onyx to retain the LDF Title.

– November 20th, Arez & Fly Warrior lost to Toxin & Mike Segura at Zona 23.

– January 29, 2017, Arez lost to Laredo Kid at Lucha Memes Chairo 8.

– February 11th, Arez defended the DWE Title against Ty Ray.

– February 26th, Arez would lose his hair in a Mask vs. Hair 3-Way at WMC.

– April 9th, Arez competed in a 4-Way for the LyC Cruiserweight Title.

– May 20th, Arez defeated Eli Everfly to retain the DPW Title.

– June 2nd, Arez competed in the 5-Way Copa RCH.

– June 17th, Arez lost to Metaleon at Rudos Neza.

– July 16th, Los Indystrongtibles lost to Lokillo, Sadico & Toxin at LyP Klandestino.

– July 22nd, Arez lost the DPW Heavyweight Title to Fidel Bravo.

– August 5th, Arez won a 9-Way at Lucha Libre Boom.

– August 9th, Arez challenged Emperador Azteca for the IWRG Intercontinental Welterweight Title.

– August 19th, Arez & Low Rider lost to Laredo Kid & Penta el 0M at Promociones Martinez.

– October 25th, Indy Strong (Arez & King Strong lost a Lucha De Apuesta Tag Team Mask vs. Hair matchup at IWRG 64. Torneo FILL.

– November 2nd, Arez challenged El Pantera I for the IWRG Intercontinental Lightweight Title.

– December 17th, Arez & Low Rider defeated Gino Medina & Bryan Keith at Promociones Martinez.

– December 25th, Arez competed in a 4-Way on The Crash.

– February 3, 2018, Arez competed in a 4-Way on RIOT.

– March 11th, Arez lost to Virus at Lucha Memes.

– April 28th, Arez competed in a 5-Way at Mexa Wrestling.

– June 3rd, Los Indystrongtibles (Arez & Belial), Lady Maravilla & Ultimo Maldito lost to El Hijo del Vikingo, Dinastia, Star Fire & Arkangel Divino on AAA Verano De Escandalo ’18.

– July 13th, Arez, Keyra & Chica Tormenta lost to Star Fire, Lady Maravilla & Dragon Bane on AAA TV.

– July 25th, Arez lost to El Cheapo on CZW Dojo Wars.

– July 27th, Arez defeated Mr. Iguana at NeoFight Pro The Brave and the Bro.

– July 28th, Arez & Mr. Iguana challenged The REP (Dave McCall & Nate Carter) for the CZW Tag Team Titles.

– August 18th, Arez & Latigo challenged Yoruba & Sadico for the AULL Tag Team Titles.

– August 26th, Arez & Low Rider defeated Black Boy & Black Danger at Promociones Martinez MartinezMania.

– September 2nd, Arez competed in a 4-Way on AAA TV.

– September 13th, Areza, Latigo & Chik Tormenta lost to Dragon Bane, Star Fire & Aramís on Impact Wrestling Xplosion.

– September 30th, Arez, Lady Maravilla & La Parka Negra lost to Nino Hamburguesa, Lady Shani & Angelikal on AAA TV.

– February 22, 2019, Arez & Low Rider won a 4-Way to win the vacant Martinez Entertainment Tag Team Titles.

– March 16th, Arez competed in a 6-Way at DTU.

– March 17th, Arez & Mr. Niebla defeated Drako & Yoruba at ANCLA.

– March 30th, Arez challenged Aeroboy for the BMLL Cruiserweight Title.

– March 31st, Arez, Dragon Lee & Mistico defeated Hantar, Ricky Marvin & Drako on The Crash.

– April 4th, Arez competed in a 3-Way at the WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow ’19.

– May 1st, Arez lost to Puma King in the quarter finals of the Lucha Memes/Mexa Wrestling Battle of Naucalpan.

– May 3rd, Arez & Lady Maravilla defeated Nino Hamburguesa & Big Mami on AAA Conquista Total Gira ’19.

– May 5th, Arez & Samoano won a 3-Way on AAA Conquista Total Gira ’19.

– May 18th, Arez & Low Rider retained the Martinez Entertainment Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.

– June 15th, Arez competed in a 6-Way for the XMW Cruiserweight Title.

– July 3rd, Arez & Latigo lost to Dinastia & Iron Kid on AAA Conquista Total Gira ’19.

– July 6th, Arez, El Hijo del Tirantes & Lady Maravilla lost to Nino Hamburguesa, Big Mami & Dinastia on AAA Conquista Total Gira ’19.

– August 3rd, Arez, Aramís & Toxin lost to Dragon Bane, Arkangel Divino & Astrolux at AAA TripleMania XXVII.

– August 16th, Arez, Australian Suicide & Toxin lost to The Rascalz (Dez, Trey & Wentz) on Impact Wrestling.

– August 24th, Arez defeated Erick Ortiz to win the vacant RIOT Title.

– August 30th, Los Serpientes (Arez, Laredo Kid & Ophidian) defeated Los Beasts (Black Taurus, KTB & Gringo Loco) at BLP/GCW 2 Cups Stuffed.

– September 8th, Arez & Daga competed in a 3-Way on AAA Conquista Total Gira ’19.

– October 5th, Arez won the Copa Meta Fest at PALL/Mexa Wrestling Meta Fest.

– October 19th, Arez, Super Fly & Abismo Negro Jr. lost to Puma King, Octagon Jr. & Dinastia at AAA Heroes Immortales XIII.

– October 23rd, Arez competed in the AAA Lucha Capital Tournament 3-Way.

– October 24th, Arez & Pesadilla won a 3-Way at DTU Supremacia – Tag 1.

– October 26th, Arez competed in a 4-Way on AAA Conquista Total Gira ’19.

– November 2nd, Arez defeated Aramís to retain the RIOT Title.

– November 8th, Arez competed in a 6-Way at GCW Slime Language.

– November 9th, Arez, Villano III Jr. & La Hiedra lost to Dinastia, Nino Hamburguesa & Lady Shani on AAA Conquista Total Gira ’19.

– November 17th, Arez, La Parka Negra & Monster Clown defeated Mamba, Murder Clown & Pimpinela Escarlata on AAA Conquista Total Gira ’19.

– November 20th, Arez competed in the AAA Lucha Capital Tournament 3-Way.

– November 23rd, Grean Team (Arez & Low Rider) lost the Martinez Entertainment Tag Team Titles to The Lucha Homies (El Mariachi Loco & Lil Cholo).

– December 14th, Arez, La Parkita Negra & Mini Psycho Clown lost to Aramís, Octagoncito & Dinastia at AAA Guerra de Titanes ’19.

– January 24, 2020, Arez lost to Blake Christian at GCW Just Being Honest.

– January 25th, Arez & Keyra competed in a 4-Way for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles.

– February 1st, Arez & Latigo lost to MexaBlood (Flamita & Bandido) at RIOT Tonto Evento Sorpresa III.

– February 16th, Arez lost to Jonathan in the semi-finals of the Lucha Memes/TWE Battle of Tijuana.

– February 22nd, Arez & Argenis competed in a 3-Way on AAA Nacemos Para Luchar Gira ’20.

– February 29th, Arez competed in a 4-Way for the BMLL Cruiserweight Title.

– March 14th, Arez & Ultimo Maldito lost to Australian Suicide & Bengala at AAA Vive Latino ’20.

– March 16th, Arez, Ancla & Hantar lost to Dr. Wagner Jr., El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno Del Mal at ANCLA La Wagnermania.

– April 7th, Arez lost to Demonio Infernal in the semi-finals of the MasLucha Torneo Supremo.

– August 29th, Arez competed in a 4-Way for the vacant IAW Title.

– September 16th, Arez retained the NWG Master Title in a 4-Way.

– September 19th, Arez competed in a 3-Way for the BMLL Cruiserweight Title.

– October 4th, Arez defeated Black Taurus to win the Lucha Memes Battle of Coacalco ’20.

– October 10th, Arez won a 3-Way at IAW Bonita.

– November 6th, Arez defeated Tromba to retain the NWG Master Title.

– November 28th, Arez competed in a 5-Way at IAW November to Remember.

– December 10th, Arez defeated Low Rider on Promociones Martinez.

– December 27th, Arez won a 4-Way at Vanguardia.

– January 25, 2021, Arez retained the NWG Master Title in a 3-Way.

– February 4th, Arez & Latigo defeated Mr. Iguana & Nino Hamburguesa at AAA on Space.

– February 7th, Arez & Latigo defeated Drago Kid & Laredo Boy on AAA.

– February 20th, Arez, Toxin & Latigo defeated Blue Win, Perseo & Lunatik Fly at the ANCLA XV Aniversio.

– March 13th, Arez, La Parkita Negra & Latigo lost to Octagoncito, Nino Hamburguesa & Aramís at AAA.

– March 20th, Arez challenged Laredo Kid for the AAA World Cruiserweight Title.

– March 21st, Arez defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to retain the RIOT Title.

– April 9th, Arez lost to Cole Radrick in the second round of the GCW The Acid Cup 3.

– April 22nd, Arez defeated Aaron Sykes at Promociones Martinez Lucha Movil 27.

– April 24th, Arez & Gringo Loco won a 3-Way Elimination on AAW Alive.

– April 25th, Arez & Manny Cortez challenged Golden Gods (Gringo Loco & Golden Dragon) for the GALLI Tag Team Titles.

– May 3rd, Arez won a 3-Way on AAA TV.

– May 21st, Arez lost the NWG Master Title to Willy Banderas in a 3-Way.

– June 5th, Arez competed for the vacant Warrior Wrestling Lucha Title in a War of Attrition match.

– June 6th, Arez & Aramís defeated Golden Gods for the GALLI Tag Team Titles.