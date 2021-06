6/15/21 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Ethan Page defeated Danny Limelight

2. Dante Martin defeated Sonny Kiss

3. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Charlette Renegade

4. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) defeated KTB and Shane Mercer

5. Wardlow defeated Chandler Hopkins

6. Cezar Bononi (w/JD Drake, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth) defeated Dillon McQueen

7. Frankie Kazarian defeated Jake Turner

8. KiLynn King defeated Valentina Rossi

9. Gunn Club (Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

10. Tay Conti defeated Willow Nightingale

11. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Dark Order (Alan Angels and Colt Cabana)