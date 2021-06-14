Updated preview for this week’s NXT

A new segment and a new match have been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

As noted at this link, NXT General Manager William Regal ended Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” event by teasing major change for the NXT brand. WWE has announced that there will be a follow-up with Regal on Tuesday’s episode.

WWE noted in their official preview for Tuesday, “As he was leaving the building at the conclusion of NXT TakeOver: In Your House Sunday night, NXT General Manager William Regal made a curious statement. Remarking on the enormous chaos that had overtaken NXT, Mr. Regal said that he believes ‘it’s time for a change.’ What sort of change could he have in mind? Could the seven-year General Manager actually be thinking of stepping down? Is he considering instituting harsh rules in an effort to quell the violence? Could he be looking to enlist help from someone to get NXT back under control?”

It was also announced that NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will defend his title in another Open Challenge on Tuesday night.

Kushida retained his title over newcomer Carmelo Hayes in an Open Challenge last week. He also held an Open Challenge on April 20, retaining over Oney Lorcan, which came just one week after his title win over Santos Escobar. Escobar had his rematch on the May 11 show, in the form of a 2 of 3 Falls match.

Stay tuned for more on Tuesday’s NXT show. Below is the updated line-up:

* Tornado Rules: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends in an Open Challenge

* What change is General Manager William Regal looking to bring to NXT?

* Fallout from “Takeover: In Your House”