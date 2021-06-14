Update on Moose’s contract status
It’s believed that Moose will be staying with Impact Wrestling.
As we’ve noted, Moose recently revealed that his Impact contract was set to expire this month. After teasing a potential run in WWE NXT, he also dismissed a May 21 report that said he was close to signing a new Impact contract, or had already inked the new deal.
In an update, word going around Impact now is that Moose has come to terms on a new contract, according to PWInsider.
Impact has not announced anything official on Moose’s status, but following his loss to Impact & AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at Impact’s Against All Odds pay-per-view on Saturday, the belief among those in the company is that he is re-signing.
Moose is set to be featured on Thursday’s Impact episode on AXS TV for the fallout from Against All Odds.
Moose has been with Impact since 2016 and is a two-time Impact Grand Champion.
Stay tuned for updates.