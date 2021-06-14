New WWE Hell in a Cell match announced

Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler is now official for Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW opened up with Alexa Bliss backstage on her swing. She admitted she was surprised by Lilly’s behavior towards Baszler last week, and she invited Baszler to Alexa’s Playground with good intentions, but unfortunately things got out of hand. Bliss then revealed that Lilly was not with her tonight because she has been placed in time out, due to last week’s naughtiness, and because WWE is going back on the road soon. Bliss added that Lilly being in time out does not mean Baszler didn’t get what she deserved last week.

Nia Jax then interrupted Bliss and told her to cut the crap, because Jax knows the real Bliss as they used to be friends. Jax also said Baszler will see Bliss on Sunday. Jax warned Bliss to stay away from her friends now, but Bliss fired back and said they were never friends. Jax threatened to slap some sense into Bliss, and then challenged her to a match on tonight’s show. Bliss started crying and said she never meant to hurt anyone, but then said she was just kidding. Bliss stood up in Jax’s face and accepted the challenge.

That segment led to a Jax vs. Bliss singles match on tonight’s show. The match included some bizarre behavior from Bliss, but most of the offense was back & forth. Reginald distracted Bliss from the apron at one point, but Bliss kept control and kicked Jax back down. Bliss then dropped Jax with a DDT and went back to the top turnbuckle for Twisted Bliss. She hit her finisher and went for the pin to win, but Reginald ran in and broke it up for the disqualification. After the bell, Reginald begged Bliss to back off as she stared him down with a bizarre look on her face. It then appeared as if Bliss had Reginald in a trance, and was controlling him. Jax recovered and approached as Bliss retreated back to the ramp. Jax yelled at Reginald to snap out of it as Bliss looked on, making her exit to the back.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Bliss vs. Baszler on Sunday, and if Lilly makes another appearance. It was noted on RAW commentary tonight that this match will settle things between Bliss and Baszler.

The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place on June 20 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the current card, along with related shots from tonight’s go-home RAW:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

If McIntyre loses, he will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion.

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)

Unconfirmed for HIAC as of this writing.

Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss