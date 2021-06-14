LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network opens up with Alexa Bliss backstage on her swing. She welcomes us and is happy to have us tonight, but she did get a bunch of feedback on how Lilly acted last week to Shayna Baszler. Bliss admits even she was taken aback. We get a brief video package of what happened last week. Bliss says she had only good intentions when she invited Baszler to Alexa’s Playground, but unfortunately things got a little out of hand. Bliss says due to Lilly’s naughtiness and because WWE is going back on the road soon, Bliss has decided to put Lilly in time out. That doesn’t mean Baszler didn’t get what she deserved.

Nia Jax appears. Bliss plays her schtick up but Jax tells her to cut the crap. Jax tells Bliss that Baszler will see her on Sunday at WWE Hell In a Cell. Jax wonders what happened to Bliss. They used to be friends, Jax knows the real her. Jax wants Bliss to stay away from her friends and out of her career. Bliss changes her tone and says they were never friends. Jax says she has to smack some sense into Bliss now. She proposes a match with Bliss in the ring tonight. Bliss starts crying and says she never meant to hurt anyone. The tears turn to laughs and she says she was just kidding. Bliss stands up and gets in Jax’s face, and accepts the challenge.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Corey Graves welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Jimmy Smith and Byron Saxton. They hype Drew McIntyre vs. RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles, RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka, and The New Day vs. Team R-K-Bro.

Nikki Cross vs. Charlotte Flair

We go right to the ring and out first comes Nikki Cross as Mike Rome does the introductions. We see how Cross and Asuka beat Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley last week. Flair is backstage with Sarah Schreiber now. She asks why this match is so important with Cross tonight. Flair isn’t worried about how she should focus on Sunday’s match at Hell In a Cell, but she needs that last match removed from her record because she fought too hard for that to happen. She goes on about Cross and Ripley before heading to the ring as Cross looks on.

The bell rings and they lock up. Flair with a knee to the gut and a takedown by the hair. The music interrupts and out comes Ripley. Flair talks trash from the ring. Cross rolls her up for a close 2 count. Flair charge but Cross moves. Cross gets sent to the apron but she fights back. Flair knocks Cross from the apron to the floor.

Ripley watches from the stage as Cross goes to the floor and sends Cross face-first into the barrier. Flair keeps giving attention to Ripley, but levels Cross with a big boot again. Flair brings it back into the ring, stopping to trade more looks and words with Ripley. We go to commercial with Flair in control of Cross.

