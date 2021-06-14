Lana says she was “silenced” by WWE

Former WWE star Lana has threatened to “spill the tea” on WWE chairman and WWE after being “silenced”

Lana has spoken to her fans on Instagram Live about her exit And promised that she will be opening up about her time in WWE, including “standing up and speaking out on things that for years That she’s been silent about.”

“I can’t wait to spill the tea, because it’s hot and delicious she said

Fans will now be eagerly awaiting the moment Lana lets loose on WWE as she suggested she had a number of negative stories she wants to “whistleblow” on.

“It’s a little bit of freedom that I can be the face that I want to be & “I can stand up for freedom, I can stand up for truth, I can speak up for things that people exploited and a lot of things,” she added.

Source: NY Post