Eva Marie vs. Naomi set for WWE Raw

WWE has announced that Eva Marie will be wrestling a match when she makes her return to RAW TV tonight to kick off her “Eva-lution” campaign.

Eva vs. Naomi in singles action has been announced for tonight’s show.

WWE noted in their official RAW preview, “The wait is over! Eva Marie will make her highly anticipated in-ring return tonight against Naomi. How will Eva fare against the glow of the two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion? Is WWE ready for Eva-lution?”

This will be Eva’s first wrestling match since the August 16, 2016 SmackDown show. Her opponent that night was Naomi, but the match never happened as WWE was doing a storyline where Eva’s debut kept getting pushed back, and she was “stuck in traffic” that night.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* The final RAW build for Hell In a Cell

* Fallout from last week’s angle with Alexa

* Eva Marie returns to kick off her “Eva-lution” and will face Naomi in singles action

* RK-Bro (Randy Orton, Riddle) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods)

* RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre