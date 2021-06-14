Real Name: William “Bill” Carr

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 323 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 21, 1987

Hometown: Newburgh, New York

Pro Debut: January 9, 2010

Trained By: FCW Wrestling School

Finishing Move: Flying Dutchman

Biography

– Bill Carr is widely known by his real name but has also used the ring names Dutch, William & Bobby Dutch.

– February 9, 2010, Bill would make his debut by teaming with Joe Ettell in a losing effort to The Backseat Boyz (Johnny Kashmere & Matt Walsh) at FTW New Year’s Nightmare.

– March 20th, Bill & Spazz competed in a 3-Way for the FTW World Tag Team Titles.

– April 24th, Bill defeated Jay Lover at FTW Road to Gold.

– May 29th, Bill lost to Jim Sullivan at FTW Scars and Stripes.

– September 2nd, Bobby & Xavier Woods lost to Eli Cottonwood & Jackson Andrews on FCW TV.

– November 18th, Bobby defeated Derrick Bateman on FCW TV.

– December 16th, Bobby, Byron Saxton & Conor O’Brian lost to Tito Colon, Percy Watson & Johnny Curtis on FCW TV.

– December 17th, Bobby lost to Seth Rollins at the FCW Christmas Supershow.

– January 13, 2011, Bobby lost to Seth Rollins on FCW TV.

– February 3rd, Bobby lost to Leakee on FCW TV.

– February 24th, Bobby lost to Richie Steamboat on FCW TV.

– April 7th, Bobby competed in a Gauntlet on FCW TV.

– April 28th, Bobby lost to Leakee on FCW TV.

– May 19th, Bobby lost to Percy Watson on FCW TV.

– December 3rd, Bill & The Gods of Destruction (Thorson Creed & Kurt Varis) lost to The Nigerian Nightmares (Maifu & Saifu) & Jim Sullivan at FTW Livin’ on the Edge.

– December 10th, Bill defeated Tony Fatu at ACW The New Era Has Begun.

– January 7, 2012, Bill defeated Nathan Banner at ACE Redemption.

– January 27th, Bill & Ken Scampi won a 3-Way at FTW Winter Warfare.

– January 28th, Bill competed in a 3-Way at FTW Showdown on Queers Boulevard.

– February 25th, Bill lost to Jack Gallow at ACE Overdrive.

– March 10th, Bill won a 7-Way Russian Roulette match at ACE Destined 4 Greatness.

– March 17th, Bill competed in a 5-Way for the FTW World Heavyweight Title.

– April 15th, Bill & Jim Sullivan defeated The Nigerian Nightmares for the FTW World Tag Team Titles.

– May 5th, Bill defeated William Wyeth at ACE Fallout.

– May 12th, The New Age Wrecking Screw (Bill, Smith James & Vince Steele) lost to The ACES (Dan Maff, Jack Gallow & William Wyeth) at ACE Aftermath.

– June 1st, Bill defeated Jay Freddie at NEW Spring Slam.

– June 2nd, Bill & QT Marshall defeated Nocturne & Hale Collins at the NEW Ron Zombie Benefit Show.

– July 7th, The Doomsday Soldiers (Bill & Jim Sullivan) defeated Ken Scampi & Jimmy Cash to retain the FTW World Tag Team Titles.

– August 18th, Bill lost to William Wyeth at ACE Anarchy ’12.

– September 15th, The Doomsday Soldiers retained the FTW World Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.

– September 22nd, Bill & Jim Duggan defeated Mr. TA & Jake Manning at NEW Wrestling Under the Stars.

– October 13th, Bill, Dan Barry, Ken Scampi & Tim Hughes defeated Leon St. Giovanni, Mark Shurman, JT Dunn & Max St. Giovanni at Beyond All Aboard.

– October 20th, Bill & Smith James defeated Reckless and Wasted (Braydon Knight & JT Kasin) at NYWC House of Madness.

– November 17th, Bill & Smith James won a 4-Way at NYWC Draw the Line.

– December 8th, Bill & Smith James defeated AC Anderson & CJ Antonino at NYWC Tour De Circus.

– January 18, 2013, Bill & Smith James lost to Afa Jr. & Shane Helms at NWA LSW.

– January 19th, Bill & Smith James defeated Reckless and Wasted at NYWC Sideshow.

– February 23rd, Bill & Smith James defeated The Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) for the NYWC Tag Team Titles.

– April 13th, Bill lost to Andrew Johnson at ACE Day of Reckoning.

– April 27th, Bill & Smith James defended the NYWC Tag Team Titles against Mikey Whipwreck & Stockade by DQ.

– June 15th, Bill & Smith James lost the titles to Mikey Whipwreck & Stockade in a Double Dog Collar match.

– July 13th, Bill defeated Nickie Valentino at NYWC Back to the Groove.

– October 19th, Bill & Apollyon defeated Alvin Alvarez & Mega at NYWC House of Madness.

– November 9th, Bill competed in a Hardcore Battle Royal at HOH III.

– November 16th, Tremendous Investigations Inc. (Bill & Dan Barry) lost to Shynron & Kitsune in the first round of the of the ISW Burger King of the Ring II.

– November 17th, Tremendous Investigations Inc. won a Gauntlet at Beyond Tournament for Tomorrow II.

– February 16, 2014, Team Tremendous (Bill & Dan Barry) challenged the Beaver Boys for the CZW Tag Team Titles.

– March 23rd, Team Tremendous defeated reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) at Beyond CRITICAL! Acclaim.

– April 26th, Bill & Apollyon lost to Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers) at NYWC April Reign ’14.

– April 27th, Tremendous Investigations Inc. defeated The Front (Stockade & Sozio) at CZW To Infinity.

– May 9th, Tremendous Investigations Inc. lost to Candice LeRae & Joey Ryan at the WSU Secret Show #4.

– May 18th, Team Tremendous & Biff Busick lost to The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) & Kevin Steen at Beyond Unbreakable.

– June 6th, Bill, Vik Dalishus & Cerebus lost to Gangrel, Hurricane Helms & Joe Caldo at HOH IV.

– June 7th, Team Tremendous & Vik Dalishus lost to Gangrel, Cerebus & Fungus at HOH V.

– June 22nd, Team Tremendous defeated Officer Colt Cabana & Dick Justice at Beyond Uncomfortable.

– July 12th, Team Tremendous competed in a 4-Way for the CZW Tag Team Titles.

– July 24th, Team Tremendous lost to DJ Hyde & Blake Morris at NYWC Trust No One.

– July 27th, Team Tremendous defeated Beast Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent) at Beyond Americanrana ’14.

– August 21st, Team Tremendous defeated Athletic Inc. (Jesse Vane & Matt Justice) at NYWC Hotter than Hell.

– August 23rd, Tremendous Investigations Inc. lost to Le Tabarnak de Team (Mathieu St-Jacques & Thomas Dubois) at the IWS 15th Anniversary Show.

– August 31st, Team Tremendous lost to The Doom Patrol (Chris Dickinson & Jaka) at Beyond Battle of New England.

– September 13th, Team Tremendous defeated Mike Bailey & Buxx Belmar at CZW Down With the Sickness ’14.

– September 27th, Team Tremendous lost to Apollyon & & Stockade at NYWC Till I Collapse.

– October 18th, Team Tremendous challenged OI4K (Dave & Jake Crist) for the CZW Tag Team Titles.

– October 25th, Tremendous Inc. defeated The Food Fighters (Bastian Snow & Pasquale the Italian Chef) for the ISW Tag Team Titles.

– November 1st, Team Tremendous lost to Milk Chocolate at CZW Cerebral.

– November 14th, Team Tremendous competed in the semi-final 4-Way of the FBW Tag Team Tournament.

– November 15th, Team Tremendous & Little Guido defeated Vik Dalishus, Anthony Greene & Ben Ortiz at HOH VII.

– November 21st, Team Tremendous defeated Donovan Dijak & Hanson at XWA Rootin Tootin.

– November 30th, Team Tremendous defeated The Young Bucks to win the Beyond Tournament for Tomorrow 3.

– December 13th, Team Tremendous lost to The Beaver Boys at CZW Cage of Death XVI.

– December 27th, Team Tremendous defeated Milk Chocolate to win the NYWC Tag Team Titles.

– December 28th, Team Tremendous defeated Da Hoodz (Davey Cash & Kris Pyro) at Beyond Ends Meet.

– January 10, 2015, Team Tremendous defeated The Beaver Boys by DQ at CZW To Live is to Die.

– January 17th, Bill competed in the XWA Xtreme Rumble ’15.

– January 31st, Team Tremendous defeated Milk Chocolate to retain the NYWC Tag Team Titles.

– February 28th, Team Tremendous lost the titles to Milk Chocolate in a 4-Way.

– March 7th, Team Tremendous & Tony Nese defeated Hale Collins, Ben Ortiz & Vik Dalishus at HOH VIII.

– March 8th, Team Tremendous defeated Earl Cooter & Jody Kristofferson at EVOLVE 38.

– March 14th, Bill lost to Buxx Belmar at CZW Deja Vu ’15.

– March 27th, Team Tremendous lost the ISW Tag Team Titles to The Stoner Brothers (Rick Scott Stoner & Scott Rick Stoner).

– March 28th, Team Tremendous won a 4-Way to win the ISW Tag Team Titles.

– April 19th, Team Tremendous lost to Davey Richards & Roderick Strong at 2CW Living on the Edge X – Tag 2.

– April 26th, Team Tremendous lost to War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe) at Beyond When Satan Rules His World.

– May 1st, Team Tremendous defeated Milk Chocolate at ICW The Future is Now.

– May 9th, Bill & Buxx Belmar lost to the Beaver Boys at CZW Proving Grounds ’15.

– May 22nd, Team Tremendous lost to the Beaver Boys in the first round of the PWG DDT4 ’15.

– May 30th, Team Tremendous defeated The Scumbag Nation (Logan Black & Riley) at XWA Breakout.

– May 31st, Team Tremendous lost to Death by Elbow (Chris Hero & JT Dunn) at Beyond the Real Thing.

– June 28th, Team Tremendous lost to The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Michael Bennett) at Beyond Life Sucks and Then You Die.

– July 11th, Team Tremendous won a 4-Way to win the CZW Tag Team Titles.

– July 18th, Team Tremendous, Matt Striker & Scotty O’Shea defeated Ben Ortiz, Ethan Page, Vik Dalishus & RJ City at HOH IX.

– July 24th, Team Tremendous defeated The World’s Cutest Tag Team (Candice LeRae & Joey Ryan) at PWG Threemendous IV.

– September 20th, Team Tremendous defeated Team Friendship (Mark Shurman & Scotty Slade) at XWA Last Rites.

– September 25th, Team Tremendous competed in a 4-Way for the FBW Tag Team Titles.

– September 26th, Team Tremendous lost to Andrew Everett & Trevor Lee at Beyond Greatest Rivals Round Robin.

– October 10th, Team Tremendous defended the CZW Tag Team Titles against The Beaver Boys.

– October 17th, Team Tremendous retained the titles against Le Tabarnak de Team.

– November 1st, Team Tremendous defeated Shane Strickland & Matt Cross at XWA Wrestlution ’15.

– November 6th, Team Tremendous challenged The Hooligans (Devin & Mason Cutter) for the AAW Tag Team Titles.

– November 7th, Team Tremendous challenged Team Overkill (Matt Cage & Christian Rose) for the DREAMWAVE Tag Team Titles.

– November 13th, Team Tremendous, Officer Colt Cabana & The FBI (Tony Mamaluke & Little Guido) defeated Afa Jr., Jade, Lance Anoai, Vik Dalishus & LA Smooth at HOH X.

– November 14th, Team Tremendous, Yusuke Kodama & Officer Colt Cabana defeated Eddie Kingston, Ben Ortiz, Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus at HOH XI.

– November 21st, Team Tremendous retained the CZW Tag Team Titles against The Hooligans.

– December 18th, Team Tremendous challenged Flawless & Lawless (Rex Lawless & Blake Morris) for the FBW Tag Team Titles.

– March 5, 2016, Team Tremendous challenged Club Taboo (Sandy Mann & Craig Steele) for the WrestlePro Tag Team Titles.

– March 19th, Team Tremendous lost to The Premier Athlete Brand (Anthony Nese & Caleb Konley) at EVOLVE 56.

– March 20th, Team Tremendous challenged Drew Galloway & Johnny Gargano for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

– April 15th, Team Tremendous & The Golden Boy defeated Hale Collins, Ben Ortiz & Vik Dalishus at HOH XII.

– April 16th, Team Tremendous defeated Eddie Kingston & Ben Ortiz at HOH XIII.

– June 10th, Team Tremendous defeated The Revolt! (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley) at FTW Bring on the Funk.

– August 19th, Team Tremendous lost to Trevor Lee & Andrew Everett at AAW Showdown.

– September 2nd, Team Police Squad (Bill, Officer Warren Barksdale & Dick Justice) lost to The United Nations (Juan Francisco de Coronado, Prakash Sabar & Proletariat Boar of Moldova) in the first round of the CHIKARA King of Trios ’16.

– September 16th, Team Tremendous & Connor Braxton defeated CJ Mirror, TJ Marconi & Vik Dalishus at HOH XVII.

– May 19, 2017, Team Tremendous competed in a 3-Way at HOH 26.

– May 25th, Team Tremendous competed in a 3-Way at AAW Thursday Night Special.

– May 26th, Bill defeated Brad Hollister at the NEW Spring Slam Tour: Newburgh.

– August 11th, Team Tremendous lost to The Spirit Squad (Kenny & Mikey) at HOH 32.

– August 24th, Bill & Bull James defeated Alex Reynolds & Blake Morris at NYWC Hotter than Hell ’17.

– August 31st, Team & Colt Cabana lost to The Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) & ACH at AAW Defining Moment ’17.

– December 8th, Bill won a 4-Way to win the H20 305 Hoss Tournament.

– January 27, 2018, Bill, Brian Cage & Kyle the Beast lost to The Amityville Project (Dan Barry, Rex Lawless & Ryan Galeone) at Beyond Spirit of 76.

– February 24th, Bill lost to Orange Cassidy at Beyond I Want it All.

– May 26th, Bill defeated Ryan Galeone at Beyond Solid Gold.

– June 24th, Team Tremendous defeated Mike Verna & Rex Lawless at Beyond Vitality.

– July 29th, Team Tremendous competed in a 4-Way at Beyond Americanrana ’18.

– August 25th, Team Tremendous defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Desirable Dustin & Gigolo Justin) at Xcite/Impact Wrestling One Night Only: Night of the Dummies.

– September 14th, Bill defeated Dylan Bostic at NEW The Time is NOW.

– September 20th, Bill defeated Orange Cassidy at NYWC/Outlaw Wrestling.

– December 15th, Team Tremendous competed in a 4-Way at Blackcraft Spirits of the Dead.

– February 21, 2019, Bill, Orange Cassidy & Swoggle defeated Matt Striker, Alex Reynolds & Rick Cataldo at NYWC/Outlaw Wrestling.

– April 5th, Bill defeated Dan Barry in a Death match at WrestleCon Joey Ryan’s Penis Party.

– April 6th, Team Tremendous won a 6-Way Gauntlet to win the PWR Tag Team Titles.

– May 10th, Team Tremendous lost the titles to The Besties in the World in a 4-Way.

– May 11th, Team Tremendous lost to The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) at AAW Take No Prisoners ’19.

– June 19th, Team Tremendous lost to Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Beefcake) on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– September 13th, Bill & Bull James lost to Caz XL & Wrecking Ball Legursky at NEW How You Doin?

– September 22nd, Team Tremendous defeated Bear Country in a Tornado tag match at Beyond All Hands on Deck.

– October 19th, Team Tremendous challenged Gym Nasty Boyz (Timmy Lou Retton & White Mike) for the ISW Tag Team Titles.

– October 24th, Team Tremendous won a 4-Way on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– October 31st, Team Tremendous defeated The Bird and the Bee (Solo Darling & Willow Nightingale) on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– November 21st, Team Tremendous lost to Nerder Death Kill (Nick Gage & Thomas Santell) on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– December 31st, Team Tremendous lost to Bear Country in a Fans Bring the Weapons match at Beyond Heavy Lies the Crown ’19.

– February 20, 2020, Team Tremendous lost to The Ascension (Viktor & Konnor) at NYWC/Outlaw Wrestling.

– March 7th, Team Tremendous & Sean Carr defeated The Dying Breed Axel Lennox & Robert Cook) & HC Loc at the Xcite 8th Anniversary Show.

– October 25th, Team Tremendous defeated Matt Tremont & Effy in a Anything Goes match at the H20 Tremont Retirement Party.

– April 6, 2021, Dutch defeated Moshpit on NEW Studio Wars.

– April 13th, Dutch defeated Zachariah Gibbs on NEW Studio Wars.

– April 20th, Dutch wrestled Wrecking Ball Legursky to a no contest on NEW Studio Wars: Spring Slam ’21.

– May 27th, William lost to Parrow at Free the Narrative.