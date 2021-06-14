Chelsea Green back at the WWE PC to rehab injured hand

During the latest episode of her podcast Green with Envy, former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recounted a story how she re-injured the arm she broke while doing basic wrestling training over the weekend.

Green said that she heard a nasty pop coming from her arm after she did a basic roll and it hurt just as bad as when she broke it. After taking some Advil and icing it, Green woke up the following day and had to go to the ER as her arm was swollen pretty bad and the pain was still there. Thankfully for her, x-rays confirmed that it was not broken or fractured and doctors told her it could be scar tissue build-up or irritation to her tendon.

She said she contacted WWE to see if she can rehab at the Performance Center and make use of their physical therapist and they gave her the go ahead to get her therapy there.

“I’m very thankful for that because the injury happened in a WWE ring and even though I was released, they still take care of that injury,” Green said.

Green then went over how bad the health care system in America is and how expensive it is to get surgery or even to go to the ER and thankfully she’s going to get all the help she needs for the next few weeks at the WWE Performance Center.

“Which is kinda funny…and kinda awkward,” Green said. “I had a little bit of anxiety driving up to the Performance Center, but it’s worth it to get this sh*t taken care of!”

She ended noting that she will get ready for her return on July 14 when her 90-day no-compete clause ends.