6/14/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Wardlow defeated Jason Hotch (via referee stoppage)

2. Dustin Rhodes and Lee Johnson defeated Travis Titan and VSK

3. Angelico (w/Jack Evans) defeated Mike Sydal

4. Shawn Spears defeated Falco

5. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy, The Blade, and The Bunny) defeated Carlie Bravo and Dean Alexander

6. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Megan Bayne

7. Orange Cassidy (w/Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander, and Trent?) defeated Cameron Cole

8. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Arik Cannon and Kevin Blackwood

9. Julia Hart (w/Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) defeated Dani Jordyn

10. Aaron Solow and QT Marshall defeated Deonn Rusman and Joe Keys

11. Scorpio SKy (w/Ethan Page) defeated Alex Reynolds