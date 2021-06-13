Source: AEW is outselling WWE in ticket sales

According to Dave Meltzer’s reporting last night on Wrestling Observer Live that AEW is outselling WWE in ticket sales for initial live shows back following pandemic.

Major key in this is WWE’s been outdoing AEW in advertising shows, yet AEW is outselling in Charlotte and they are neck n neck in Miami.

“RAW in Kansas City on July 26 is not selling well, as only the floor is open (along with 38% of the 100s and nothing in the upper deck).

There are still plenty of tickets left even with the limited capacity. Only Houston for the first Smackdown back and Fort Worth for MITB are selling really well at the moment.

Smackdown in Houston on July 16 sold out last week with only a third of the upper deck opened up. Two-thirds of the upper deck are now open and there are more seats available. The secondary market has a $24 get-in price.

Money in the Bank in Fort Worth on July 18 was only 411 tickets short of capacity, with 11,000 seats opened up and a $66 get in price.”