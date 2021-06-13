ROH TV #508 Report

Ring of Honor television comes to you from Baltimore, Maryland.

Host/Interviewer: Quinn McKay

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman

Ring Announcer: Bobby Cruise

Officials: Todd Sinclair & Joe Mandak

Quinn McKay opens the show up as she introduces us to the bracket for the 2021 Survival of the Fittest as the winner will receive a title shot. The higher ups in ROH have determined that all 11 competitors in the tournament will be all men who has not held the ROH World Heavyweight Title or are currently not ranked in the division. She then runs down the rules to a Pure Rules match since the main one event will be competed under those rules.

Before the first round matchup we see promos from both Eli Isom & Dak Draper as they’ll meet in the first round of the ROH Survival of the Fittest tournament.

Before the first match begins we are interrupted by Dalton Castle & the boy militia.

Match #1: Eli Isom defeated Dak Draper in the first round of the Survival of the Fittest after hitting the Promise for the pinfall.

A promo by O’Shay Edwards airs as he talks about his opponent in the Survival of the Fittest tournament, Chris Dickinson. Dickinson then cuts a promo on how he believes he is the meaning of Fittest. They’ll be going 1-on-1 June 15th on ROH Week by Week.

Match #2: The Foundation (Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams) defeated La Facción Ungovernable (Dragon Lee & Kenny King) to retain the ROH World Tag Team Titles.