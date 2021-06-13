NXT Takeover: In Your House card for tonight

The WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event will take place tonight from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Remember to join us tonight at 7:30pm ET for live coverage, beginning with the Takeover Pre-show. The Pre-show will be hosted by Sam Roberts, Arash Markazi, and Justin Barrasso.

Below is the card for tonight:

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT Title

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Karrion Kross (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Winners Take All for the NXT North American Title and NXT Tag Team Titles

Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) vs. Bronson Reed (c) and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) (c)

Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Title

LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. will be at ringside.

Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez