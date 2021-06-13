NXT Great American Bash date announced

The Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT will be returning this year.

WWE has announced that the NXT Great American Bash will air live on Tuesday, July 6 on the USA Network, from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

This year the Great American Bash will be a one-night event. The NXT brand brought the event back in 2020 as a two-night show, the first Great American Bash since 2012.

Stay tuned for more on plans for the NXT Great American Bash.