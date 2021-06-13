Mazzerati



(photo credit: Shani Soils)



Real Name: Shay Mazzato

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 117 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1990

Hometown: West Hills, California

Pro Debut: 2015

Trained By: Remy Marcel & Cody Hancock

Finishing Move: Spinning Back Kick

Biography

– Mazzerati is also known as Shayna Lazarus & she is nicknamed The Fox.

– Before making her in-ring debut, Mazzerati was a valet at the beginning of her wrestling career.

– April 10, 2016, Mazzerati competed in the 6-Way Vendetta Pro Luna Vachon Memorial Cup.

– June 24th, Mazzerati & Nick Bugatti defeated Alexander G. Bernard & Samara at Vendetta Pro Summer Sizzle ’16 – Tag 2.

– July 31st, Mazzerati defeated Shotzi Blackheart at BVW.

– September 25th, Mazzerati lost to Shotzi Blackheart at BVW Stick to Your Guns.

– February 18, 2017, Mazzerati & Desi De Rata lost to Holidead & Heather Monroe in the first round of the Sabotage Title Tournament.

– April 30th, Mazzerati competed in the 6-Way Elimination Luna Vachon Invitational ’17 Memorial Cup.

– May 1st, Mazzerati, La Rosa Negra, Kikyo & Andrea the Giant lost to Tab Jackson, Violet Payne, Shawna Reed and Merica Strong at Vendetta Pro Casino Royale ’17 – Tag 2.

– August 5th, Mazzerati & Desi De Rata defeated D’Marco Wilson & Human Tornado at Sabotage Something’s Got to Give.

– December 23rd, Mazzerati would lose two matches at the MPW Secret Santa Showdown, the opponents being Karlee Perez & Kimberly Diamond.

– January 13, 2018, Mazzerati & Nick Bugatti defeated Mike Shoop in a Handicap match at MPW Extinction.

– February 17th, Mazzerati lost to Zaida at EWF.

– February 24th, Mazzagati (Mazzerati & Nick Bugatti) lost to Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) at MPW My Bloody Valentine 2.

– May 5th, Mazzerati won a 3-Way at EWF.

– May 19th, Mazzerati lost to Bryn Thorne at AWF Wildcard Rumble ’18.

– June 1st, Mazzerati defeated Zaida at EWF.

– July 6th, Mazzerati lost to Ruby Raze at EWF.

– August 3rd, Mazzerati & Nick Bugatti lost to Ruby Raze & Zaida at EWF.

– March 16, 2019, Mazzerati & Katie Forbes lost to Mayu Iwatani & Sumie Sakai on ROH TV.

– March 23rd, Mazzerati defeated Morgan at AWF Dire Consequences.

– March 30th, Mazzerati lost to Bryn Thorne at MPW CTRL-ALT-DELETE.

– April 27th, Mazzerati defeated Delilah Doom at FSW/LA Lucha Limitless – Tag 2.

– June 2nd, Mazzerati defeated Danika Della Rouge at ROH State of the Art – Tag 2.

– June 15th, Mazzerati lost to Zeda Zhang at LWP Outta Control.

– November 15th, Mazzerati challenged Lacey Ryan for the FSW Women’s Title.

– December 10th, Mazzerati competed in a Reverse Steel Cage Battle Royal on OVW TV – Christmas Chaos ’19.

– December 13th, Mazzerati lost to Lady K in the second round of the GLAM Title Tournament.

– January 10, 2020, Mazzerati lost to Danika Della Rouge on Hoodslam GLAM – Full Circle.

– February 8th, Mazzerati lost to Madison Rayne on Impact Wrestling.

– February 14th, Mazzerati lost to Vulcana on Hoodslam GLAM – Steeled Hearts.

– February 18th, Mazzerati challenged Ray Lyn for the OVW Women’s Title.

– September 22nd, Mazzerati won the vacant OVW Women’s Title after winning a 5-Way.

– October 6th, Mazzerati defeated Joseline Navarro on OVW TV.

– October 13th, Mazzerati defeated Harley Fairfax on OVW TV.

– October 15th, Mazzerati & Haley J lost to Thunderkitty & Amazing Maria at IWA Mid-South This is Our House.

– November 20th, Mazzerati defeated Lacey Ryan for the FSW Women’s Title.

– December 5th, Mazzerati retained the OVW Women’s Title against Joseline Navarro.

– February 9, 2021, Mazzerati lost the title to Haley J.

– March 27th, Mazzerati defeated Danika Della Rouge to retain the FSW Women’s Title.

– April 2nd, Mazzerati defended the title against Katrina.

– May 8th, Mazzerati competed in a 3-Way at GCW Mother May I.

– May 26th, Mazzerati lost to Angelina Love on ROH Women’s Division Wednesday.