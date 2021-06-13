LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT “TAKEOVER: IN YOUR HOUSE”

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House 2021” Pre-show opens live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Sam Roberts us and he’s joined by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. They go over tonight’s line-up. We see video of a white limousine arriving to the venue earlier. Two armed guards are waiting, and one guard is holding a briefcase that contains the Million Dollar Title belt. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. steps out of the limo and we go to a video package on tonight’s Million Dollar Ladder Match between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes.

We go back to Barrasso and Roberts. They both predict Knight to win the Ladder Match. Back from another promo and Roberts plugs WWE’s partnership with DraftKings for tonight. We see video of Kyle O’Reilly arriving to the venue earlier today for a parking lot interview. He was interrupted by The Way’s Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. NXT General Manager William Regal arrived with security to break the argument up. Sam sends us to a video package for tonight’s NXT Women’s Title match. Barrasso and Roberts discuss the match as we see Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez arriving earlier today. We also see Ember Moon arriving earlier. Barrasso and Roberts predict Gonzalez to retain. They plug tonight’s Winners Take All match and send us to an interview Arash Markazi conducted earlier today with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed. Reed believes this will be the best six-man match we’ve seen, and that Takeover will be colossal. They teach Markazi to do their hand symbols to end the interview. Markazi has joined Roberts and Barrasso now.

We go to another interview Markazi conducted with Legado del Fantasma. Santos Escobar talks about how they have become the most dominant fashion. He says the champs going into this match have never teamed together, but Legado del Fantasma are family. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde also hyped their team up. Roberts predicts new champions while Barrasso and Markazi disagree. Back from a NXT Tik Tok plug and we get a quick discussion on Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez. The panel talks about tonight’s Fatal 5 Way main event next. Barrasso goes with Johnny Gargano to win tonight’s match while Roberts and Markazi pick Adam Cole to win the title. We get a video package for tonight’s main event, and that’s it for the pre-show.

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House 2021” event opens up with a video package, narrated by Todd Pettengill and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes as Dok Hendrix. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as fans cheer. Rapper Naomi Fox is on the stage to perform her part of the “Takeover: In Your House” theme song. Alicia Taylor introduces our host for the night and out comes Pettengill to a pop. Todd says it’s good to be home. He touts this being the largest crowd in the Capitol Wrestling Center. He then welcomes us to NXT “Takeover: In Your House” to another pop.

Winners Take All: Legado del Fantasma vs. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed

We go right to the ring and out come NXT Tag Team Champions MSK – Wes Lee and Nash Carter. Vic Joseph is on commentary at ringside, joined by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Wade Barrett. Out next comes NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed. The winning team in this match will leave with all the gold. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma wearing their lucha masks – Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. They hit the ring and pose in the center, removing their masks.

Lee and Mendoza start things off. Lee takes Mendoza down first but they go back & forth with offense and counters. Mendoza lands on his feet from a move while Lee kips up to a pop. They show each other up again for another pop. Carter tags in but Mendoza fights out of their corner to tag in Wilde. Carter rolls him for a 1 count. Wilde with a big chop before launching Carter across the ring. Wilde dances some but Carter drops him with a knee. Wilde ducks a kick and rolls Carter for 2.

Carter catches Wilde with a big dropkick. Escobar tags in and faces off with Carter. Santos wants Reed. Carter tags him in. Reed and Escobar face off but Escobar plays mind games and tags in Mendoza. Mendoza hesitates but Escobar tells him, yes you can! Mendoza charges but Reed catches him. Mendoza uses his speed but tries for a clothesline and Reed doesn’t even budge, and again. Reed yells at him. Mendoza tries again but Reed levels him with a big clothesline. Reed ends up dropping down on Mendoza but Escobar tags in and knocks him off with a kick.

Escobar works Reed over and scoops him for a slam but Reed just falls on top of him. Escobar tags Wilde in. Wilde also hesitates as Reed invites him in. Reed presses Wilde high in the air and tosses him. Carter tags in and launches in from the apron with a senton. Lee tags in and also flies in from the apron for a 2 count on Wilde. MSK goes to double team Wilde but they tag Reed in first, hold Wilde up off the mat, and Reed leaps to jump on Wilde for a big senton. Wilde kicks out at 2. The champs triple team Wilde in the corner again. Lee covers for 2.

Lee sends Wilde face-first into the turnbuckle. Carter tags back in and grounds Wilde. Fans rally now. Wilde with a jawbreaker to Carter. Escobar tags in and dumps Carter to the apron, then rocks him to the floor with a forearm. Carter pulls Escobar to the floor. Carter then nails a moonsault from the second rope to Escobar on the floor. Mendoza helps Wilde run the ropes and leap out onto Carter. Lee then runs and takes Wilde down. Mendoza runs and takes them down at ringside. Reed then runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to hit the other 5 competitors. Fans chant “NXT!” and “this is awesome!” now.

MSK gets triple teamed now as Escobar keeps Lee down in the ring. Escobar mocks Reed while going to work on Lee. Escobar with running double knees in the corner. Escobar climbs up and hits a big hurricanrana for a 2 count. Escobar with a submission now. Legado del Fantasma take turns on Lee in their corner now with quick tags. Escobar with a Brainbuster. They hit a big triple team assisted 450 splash on Lee as Wilde covers for 2. More back and forth now. Reed ends up with Wilde and Mendoza on his shoulders for a big Samoan Drop.

Reed with a big modified suplex to Wilde. Mendoza ends up making an opening on Reed as Escobar tags in. Escobar with a huge Michinoku Driver to Reed for a close 2 count as Carter makes the save. Wilde and Carter go at it now. Carter with a jumping knee. Mendoza tags in and they double team Carter for a close 2 count that Lee flies in to break up.

Escobar goes to ringside and picks the North American Title up. He looks at it and yells, but turns around to Reed splashing him through the Plexiglas barrier for a huge bump. Fans pop. MSK with a big double team to take Wilde out at ringside. Mendoza flies but Carter superkicks him in mid-air. MSK with a double team Blockbuster from the corner on Mendoza now. Reed goes to the top and hits the Tsunami Splash on Mendoza for the pin to retain.

Winners: MSK and Bronson Reed

– After the match, MSK and Reed stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays with better angles on Escobar getting blasted through the barrier. Reed, Carter and Lee raise their titles to end the segment.

– Back from the break and we see video from earlier today of The Way confronting Kyle O’Reilly in the parking lot.

– Todd Pettengill is backstage with a VHS tape of the 2017 Mae Young Classic to hype the Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez match. McKenzie Mitchell walks up and informs him that everything is digital these days, controlled by the production truck. Todd doesn’t understand and runs off to take his VHS tape to the truck. McKenzie plays the clip of Martinez defeating Li in the 2017 MYC.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li

We go back to the ring and out first comes Mercedes Martinez. Out next comes Tian Sha – Xia Li with Boa and Mei Ying. Boa and Li head to the ring while Ying stays by her throne on the Takeover set. Li enters the ring and stares Martinez down.

The bell rings and they go at it, tumbling over the ropes to the floor. Li goes to work on the ribs before rolling Martinez back in. Li charges but Martinez back-drops her into the corner. Martinez works Li over in the corner, then drops her on her head for a pop. Li fights back from the apron and applies a submission using the ropes, hurting the ribs more as the referee warns her and counts.

The Peacock feed goes in and out but they end up on the floor and Li shoves Martinez into the ring post. Another buffering by Peacock and we come back to Li keeping control on the outside. Li rolls her back in the ring but the feed cuts right back out. Li wastes some time and Martinez tries to fight from the mat but Li unloads on her in the corner, stomping on her and then going back to the floor.

Li pulls Martinez around the ring post and stretches her as the referee warns her. Li goes on and dropkicks Martinez back to the floor. Li follows and charges with a knee but Martinez moves and Li knees the ring post as Martinez suckers her in. Li makes it back in just before the 9 count. Li clutches her knee as Martinez gets up first.

Li attacks first but Martinez fights her off. Li fights back and focuses on the ribs once again. Martinez tries again but Li drops her with a knee to the gut. More back and forth but Li keeps control and launches Martinez over her head with a big suplex. Martinez suckers Li into the corner once again and drops her. Martinez with big forearm shots to the back. Martinez with the big Cliffhanger from the corner for a close 2 count. Fans rally now. Martinez with big knee strikes to the chin. Martinez charges but Li rolls her. She rolls through and levels Li with a jumping knee to the jaw. Li rolls to the floor where Boa helps her regroup.

Martinez comes over but Boa gets in her way and they have words. Martinez shoves Boa to the side and approaches Li. Li charges and Martinez back-drops her to the floor. Martinez rolls Li back in and scoops her to her shoulders for the Air Raid Crash but Li fights free. Li comes back with a big spin kick to the face and Martinez is laid out. Li covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Xia Li

– After the match, Li stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Li has her arm raised now. She calls for Boa to hand her a steel chair, and he does. Li goes to swing the chair but Martinez kicks her leg out. The referee calls for them to stop but Martinez grabs the chair. Boa comes in but Martinez knocks him out of the ring with the chair. Martinez decks Li now and unloads on her with chair shots, then another for Boa as he tries to roll back in. Li pleads with Martinez and crawls away but Martinez delivers another chair shot to the back. Li crawls to the ramp. The lights go back low and the red dragon is shown moving across the screens in the arena. Ying is shown watching from her throne. Martinez yells that she’s not scared, just watch. She delivers another chair shot to the back of Li. Ying walks down the ramp now, slowly. Martinez calls her a bitch and tells her to let’s go. Ying stares Martinez down now as fans rally. Martinez approaches with the chair in her hand. They face off even closer now. Ying grabs Martinez by the throat and brings her down to her knees. Martinez grabs the chair and knocks Ying away. She goes to swing the chair again but Ying blocks it and grabs her by the throat again, launching Martinez off the stage into the Plexiglas barrier. Ying stands tall on the stage and looks down at Martinez as Li and Boa join her. Vic says Mei Ying has risen. Tian Sha heads back to the back to end the segment.

– Back from the break and we get a backstage promo from Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. Ciampa says this isn’t how they expected to be represented at Takeover because they should be NXT Tag Team Champions by now. They go on and cut aggressive promos on The Grizzled Young Veterans to hype Tuesday’s Tornado Rules tag team match.

– We get a video package for the next match.

Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Title: LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr. to his signature theme song. His armed guards bring a briefcase with the Million Dollar Title belt into the ring. There is a ladder on the Takeover set and other ladders around the arena. Out next comes LA Knight. Cameron Grimes is out next. Knight taunts Grimes as he poses. Ted and his guards attach the briefcase to the holder and it’s raised high above the ring.

Knight taunts Grimes as a “LA sucks!” chant starts up. Knight shoves Grimes. Grimes locks him up and they aggressively go into the ropes and the corners. Knight levels Grimes first with a big shoulder. Ted, his guards and referees look on from ringside. Grimes catches a kick and drops Knight, then taunts him with his rear end, telling him to kiss his grits. Grimes chops Knight now. Knight fights back but Grimes nails a stiff clothesline.

Knight looks to turn it around but Grimes hits a standing hurricanrana to send Knight to the floor. Knight slides a ladder into the ring. He follows and sends Grimes to the floor with it. Knight launches the ladder to the floor but it misses Grimes. Grimes comes back in and Knight clotheslines him for more boos from the crowd. Knight plays to the crowd and they keep booing him. Fans chant “to the roof!” again as Knight tosses Grimes back to the floor. Knight brings another ladder in the ring, standing it up under the briefcase.

Knight stars climbing but Grimes runs in and stops him. Knight drops Grimes and sends him to the floor into a ladder. They tug-of-war over another ladder. Knight gets sent back out but he avoids the barrier. Knight brings a ladder in as Grimes holds one of his own. They start swinging ladders at each other. Grimes drops his as his fingers are jammed. Knight still gets sent to the floor. Knight tries to bring a ladder in but Grimes uses it to shove him back into the barrier. Grimes goes to the apron and waits for Knight to get up. Grimes with a running punt kick to drop Knight on the floor. Grimes brings a ladder in but Knight grabs his hair and stops him. Knight sends Grimes into the barrier.

Knight poses on the steel stairs now after putting Grimes back down. Fans boo him. Knight goes back to work on Grimes, taunting fans and sending Grimes into the Plexiglas, then face-first into the steel steps as DiBiase watches. Knight goes over to Ted’s chair and brags, pointing at Grimes. Grimes comes back and sends Knight face-first into the barrier. Grimes follows but Knight jabs him in the eyes with a cheap shot. Knight then launches Grimes into the barrier.

Knight bridges a ladder from the apron to the barrier. Grimes goes back in but Knight follows. Grimes rocks Knight on the apron. Knight knees Grimes in the head. Knight launches himself from the apron into the ring, dropping Grimes with a flying shoulder. Knight leans a ladder in the corner now. He then stands on Grimes to keep him down. Grimes blocks a face-first shot into the leaning ladder, then ducks a shot and launches Knight into the leaning ladder with a big suplex. Grimes drops Knight with a ladder shot to the gut. Knight is down in the corner now. Grimes slides a ladder to between the legs but Knight moves to avoid the below the belt shot. They tangle and Knight drops Grimes over the edge of the ladder with a big neckbreaker.

Knight brings the larger ladder into the ring now. He stomps on Grimes to keep him from recovering from the neckbreaker. Knight stands the taller ladder up under the briefcase now. Grimes kicks him a few times. Grimes with an uppercut. Knight counters and sends Grimes face-first into the ladder. Knight leans the taller ladder into the top rope now, then stomps on Grimes. Knight grabs the smaller ladder and lays it over the top turnbuckle. Knight goes to send Grimes face-first into the turnbuckle ladder but Grimes counters and Knight smacks the ladder face-first. Knight goes down hard for a pop and a “to the roof!” chant. Grimes unloads on Knight with kicks to the chest now, more than a dozen kicks. Fans pop for Grimes as he yells out. Knight comes right back and drops Grimes. Knight charges but Grimes back-drops him onto the leaning ladder.

Fans rally for Grimes. He sends Knight onto the bridge ladder from the apron to the barrier. Knight lands hard on his back. Grimes yells out about wanting the gold. He goes to the Takeover set and grabs the gold ladder. He brings the gold ladder back into the ring as fans chant “to the moon!” now. Grimes stands the gold ladder up under the briefcase. Grimes climbs and gets his fingers on the case. Knight meets him at the top of the ladder, which also has green dollar signs on it. Grimes knocks Knight to the mat. Knight turns the ladder over and Grimes hits hard on the top rope. They then collide with the crossbody as Grimes turns Knight inside out, but both go down. Fans rally now and chant “this is awesome!” while two ladders are knocked over in the ring, and both competitors are slow to recover.

Knight gets up first and stomps Grimes. Grimes rolls to the ramp. Knight leans a ladder on the middle rope. He grabs another ladder and slams it over Grimes’ back on the ramp. Knight stands that ladder up on the ramp. He bridges the other ladder from the standing ladder to the middle rope. Knight falls off the stage and Grimes nails a running kick to the jaw. Grimes follows as Knight crawls around the ringside area. Knight hides behind the armed guards now, then decks Grimes as he looks past them. Grimes runs up a ladder at ringside, kicks Knight. Knight tips that ladder over but Grimes leaps onto the lighting rig at ringside. Grimes leaps from up high off the lighting rig, taking Knight down at ringside for another big pop as DiBiase looks on.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Grimes returns to the ring and stands the gold ladder up. Grimes climbs while Knight is down at ringside. Knight stops Grimes from grabbing the briefcase. Knight powerbombs Grimes from the ladder but Grimes counters in mid-air and sends Knight to the floor. Grimes comes back in the ring, yells “to the moon!” and goes back to the ladder. Grimes climbs up and touches the briefcase but Knight tips the ladder over, sending Grimes landing back hard on the two ladder bridge he made on the ramp earlier. Fans boo as Knight positions the gold ladder and climbs up. Knight retrieves the briefcase and the bell rings for the win.

Winner and New Million Dollar Champion: LA Knight

– After the match, Knight climbs back down the ladder as his music hits. Ted Sr. gives him a standing ovation at ringside. We go to replays. Ted brings the Million Dollar Title belt from the case and hands it to Knight in the ring. Knight begins celebrating as the music hits.

– Hit Row interrupts a WWE Shop segment with Todd Pettengill. They plug some merchandise and their new single on Spotify and other platforms.

– The camera cuts backstage to Pete Dunne and NXT Champion Karrion Kross brawling. Security and NXT General Manager William Regal are trying to break them up and keep them apart.

– We get a video package for the next match.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez

We go back to the ring and out comes Ember Moon first. NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez is out next with Dakota Kai. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

The bell rings and Moon nails a dropkick to start. Moon keeps the offense coming and stuns Gonzalez into the corner. Moon ducks a shot and kicks Gonzalez away again. Moon leaps but Gonzalez knocks her out of the air with ease. Moon blocks the one-arm powerbomb and sends Gonzalez almost out of the ring. More back and forth now. Gonzalez ends up knocking Moon off the apron to the floor. Kai taunts Moon at ringside.

