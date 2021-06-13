LA Knight wins the Million Dollar belt at TakeOver

LA Knight is your new Million Dollar Champion.

Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event saw Knight win a Ladder Match over Cameron Grimes, retrieving the Million Dollar Title belt to get the win. WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr. was at ringside for the match, and presented Knight with the strap.

Knight is the sixth WWE Superstar to hold the Million Dollar Title in history. DiBiase and Virgil held the title before it was deactivated in 1992, then WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin held the belt as The Ringmaster from December 1995 – May 1996. Ted DiBiase Jr. held the title for a few months in 2010, but it was deactivated again until tonight.

Stay tuned for more on what WWE has planned for the Million Dollar Title in NXT. Below are several shots of tonight’s Ladder Match from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

.@CGrimesWWE's gameplan: 1. Climb the ladder 🧗‍♀️

2. Retrieve the Million Dollar Title 💰

3. Ascend TO THE MOON 🌙 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/xBuYr7z96L — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021

.@LAKnightWWE looks to go all the way to the TOP in tonight's Million Dollar Title #LadderMatch, streaming LIVE on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! 👆 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/UVCTMeRV4N — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 14, 2021