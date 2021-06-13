Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Criticism of Bullrope Match on Social Media

Dustin Rhodes received some backlash on Twitter after asking fans what they thought of his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto on the June 4th episode of AEW Dynamite. One fan seemed upset that Rhodes won the match and didn’t put Comoroto over:

“It was unnecessary and you should’ve lost. You have a Billy Jack Haynes, bruiser Brody hybrid, and you have him getting beat in a match he should’ve dominated. If you were as ‘passionate’ as you claim, you should’ve put him over…”

Rhodes responded by telling the fan to go back to his mom’s basement.

“He is a better wrestler after being in the ring. That is why your opinion specifically doesn’t matter. Your mom wants you back in the basement. #BasementDweller