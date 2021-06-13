Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Criticism of Bullrope Match on Social Media

Jun 13, 2021 - by James Walsh

Dustin Rhodes received some backlash on Twitter after asking fans what they thought of his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto on the June 4th episode of AEW Dynamite. One fan seemed upset that Rhodes won the match and didn’t put Comoroto over:

“It was unnecessary and you should’ve lost. You have a Billy Jack Haynes, bruiser Brody hybrid, and you have him getting beat in a match he should’ve dominated. If you were as ‘passionate’ as you claim, you should’ve put him over…”

Rhodes responded by telling the fan to go back to his mom’s basement.

“He is a better wrestler after being in the ring. That is why your opinion specifically doesn’t matter. Your mom wants you back in the basement. #BasementDweller

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Motorhead says:
    June 13, 2021 at 5:40 pm

    Gotta love it; ask for opinions and then gripe when they’re not all glowing. Like I tell my kid, if you can’t handle the answer, don’t ask the question.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Marina Tucker

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal