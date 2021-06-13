Cena plays it cool when asked about August 21 during F9 interview

In a media interview to promote the F9 movie, interviewer Tara Hitchcock tried to see where John Cena will be come August 21!

“What will you be doing August 21st, just out of curiosity?” Hitchcock asked casually. “Ah, hopefully you know, enjoying the Summer…I dunno,” Cena responded, also very casually.

“In Vegas perhaps?” Hitchcock pressed on. “What’s ah…what’s…what’s in Vegas?” Cena responded, looking completely oblivious to the date. But remember, he’s an actor!

“I heard there’s something called SummerSlam?” Hitchcock continued. “Oh!” Cena laughed, “That was a good way to do that. That was a good way to do that,” the former 16-time champ said.

Cena is rumored to be wrestling Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam for the Universal title.

You can see the full interview below.