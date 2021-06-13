Antonio Inoki Undergoes Surgery, Update on his Current Health Concerns

WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese wrestling legend Antonio Inoki underwent surgery a few weeks ago, and an update on his health is available. PWInsider reports that Inoki had surgery for volvulus, which is a twisting of the intestines, and has been in the hospital for most of the year due to a deteriorated lower back.

According to the site, Inoki is in stable condition and fully able to communicate, though he has lost a lot of weight due to the surgery as well as diabetes and amyloidosis. Visitors are limited due to his condition making him a high risk for other potential illnesses, as well as pandemic concerns..