WWE Smackdown matches for next Friday

WWE has announced two matches for next Friday’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Next week’s SmackDown will feature Commander Azeez make his in-ring debut as he and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews face Big E and Kevin Owens in tag team action.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Owens and Big E defeat Crews and Sami Zayn with Azeez at ringside. After the match, Crews took shots at Zayn and challenged Big E and Owens to the match on next week’s show, saying they only won because he was paired with the idiot Zayn. The segment ended with Azeez dropping Zayn with the Nigerian Nail. This match came after Crews retained his title over Owens on last week’s show, with Azeez banned from ringside.

As we’ve noted, Azeez is the former Dabba-Kato (Babatunde Aiyegbusi). While he has wrestled WWE NXT live event matches and RAW Underground bouts, next Friday’s tag team match will be his first in-ring action as Azeez.

SmackDown will also feature another match between Shinsuke Nakamura and King Baron Corbin next week. Corbin’s crown will be on the line.

Corbin and Nakamura have been feuding over Corbin’s crown for several weeks now. Corbin defeated Nakamura back on May 14, and Nakamura got a win back on May 21. Nakamura then defeated Chad Gable on May 28, but lost to Corbin the next week on June 4. Tonight’s show saw Nakamura defeat Corbin with Rick Boogs and his guitar at ringside once again.

Corbin got his crown back last week but briefly as Nakamura took it back. Nakamura came out with the crown on tonight’s show and placed it on the announce table during the match. After the match ended, Corbin retrieved the crown but Boogs helped Nakamura get it back. Corbin then confronted Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville backstage, demanding that they tell Nakamura to give the crown back. Pearce had a better idea and booked the match for next Friday with the crown up for grabs.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s SmackDown on FOX, the final episode before the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Below are a few related shots from this week’s show:

After last week's #ICTitle loss, @FightOwensFight is trying to prove he deserves to stay in the title hunt! Can he pick up a statement victory? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KY6DqQJcZ9 — WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2021