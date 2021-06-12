The Iconics Address Body Issues

The former IIconics discuss their history with body and self-esteem issues in the latest episode of their podcast. Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee released the fourth episode of their Off Her Chops show, which you can see below and is described as follows:



“Welcome back for a deep episode! We get real with you guys about our struggles with body image & self esteem. Nothing is held back. This is quite scary for us but if we can help even one person by sharing our experience, we want to do that.

Our Q&A this week – We are giving our advice for your body image questions & hope they are able to positively impact your mindset. So please, be kind & be open minded.

PLUS we introduce a brand new segment called…… POP QUIZ! We hope you enjoy it!”