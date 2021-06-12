Sunil Singh suffers dislocated shoulder during 205 Live match

In a post on social media, Sunil Singh of The Bollywood Boyz revealed that he suffered a dislocated right shoulder halfway through his match on 205 Live against Grayson Waller.

“Unfortunately at tapings this week, I dislocated my right shoulder mid match. My pride, my heart and passion didn’t let me quit,” Sunil wrote. “I immediately thought of my son and continued to gut it out to finish the match. Down but never out. ‘Every set back is a set up for a comeback.’”

The injury took place after Waller delivered a kick to Singh and he landed badly on the shoulder. He immediately started favoring it and continued his offense with one hand…and legs. He managed to finish the match regardless of the injury although he did look in pain a lot.

You can see the incident below.