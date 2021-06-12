SummerSlam 2021 seating chart published

The seating chart for SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium has been released by Ticketmaster and by the looks of it, WWE will not be making use of the full stadium capacity.

A quarter of the stadium will be curtained off, covering the northend zone where the big windows opening over the Las Vegas Strip and the torch are located. Apart from that, the 200-level zone is mostly not for sale with only a few sections open.

What’s interesting is that the entrance ramp will not be your typical one and will be a “bendy” one similar to WrestleMania 8 and 19. The hard camera is also placed facing the south rather than across the sides.

Seats can obviously be increased depending on the demand but it looks like WWE is not expecting that big demand for SummerSlam yet.