Notes on Matt Cardona vs. Nick Gage, Kyle O’Reilly, Pluto TV, and birthdays
– While speaking to TV Insider’s Scott Fishman, Kyle O’Reilly suggested that an Undisputed reunion could happen in the future. He said “To a degree, it was heartbreaking because we put so much into this group,” O’Reilly admitted. “Groups don’t last for very long in the wrestling business in WWE. So the fact the four of us were a faction for as long as we were and accomplished so many things. That was such an amazing ride as The Undisputed Era. Whether it was time or wasn’t to break up, these things happen. Who is to say The Undisputed Era won’t reunite? To break up makes the reunion that much sweeter.”
– It’s Official….
Nick GAGE vs Matt CARDONA
July 24 Atlantic City NJ at #GCWHomecoming
https://t.co/x5fSDd7z8S
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 12, 2021
– FSW (Las Vegas) announced on Twitter today, they will be a part of Pluto TV wrestling channel.
We are excited to announce that @FSWVegas will be part of the @PlutoTV Wrestling Channel. We are hoping to start airing in early July.
— (@FSWVegas) June 11, 2021
– Happy birthday to Mark Henry (50) and Jerry Lynn (58).
Happy Birthday to @AEW Star #theWorldsStrongestMan @TheMarkHenry
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2021
Happy Birthday to @AEW Coach #JerryLynn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2021
