Meiko Satomura wants Io Shirai, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair

In an interview with Metro, Meiko Satomura spoke about wanting to work matches with Sasha Banks or Charlotte Flair now that she’s the NXT UK Women’s Champion. She won the belt on last night’s episode.

Here are highlights:

On the younger talent in WWE: “The young superstars have a very high skill and potential. [I’m] very happy to be in NXT UK. It’s a dream come true!”

On dream matches for her: “First, I want to beat Kay Lee Ray. But next, Io Shirai, Sasha Banks and Charlotte [Flair].”

On living in the UK: “I like London! I like the UK. NXT UK has passion, it’s very important.”