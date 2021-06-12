Jimmy Rave GoFundMe Started

Former ROH and TNA star Jimmy Rave announced his retirement from wrestling last November after undergoing an amputation of his left arm below his elbow due to an infection. A GoFundMe has been started for Rave to help with his medical expenses.

Here is the statement on the GoFundMe regarding the fundraiser, which has already raised $14,015 of its $20,000 goal:

For 20 years, Jimmy Rave has given his blood, sweat, and tears to the Professional Wrestling Business. With lucrative stints in TNA Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Dragongate, and CZW, Jimmy Rave is someone who’s name is synonymous with the sport we all love!

Jimmy has given so much of himself to this business and now, it is our turn to help him!

Due to an unfortunate health issue, Jimmy had to undergo an amputation of his arm to save his life! With mounting medical expenses and also having to face the reality of never wrestling again, our friend needs our help!

This fundraiser is to assist Jimmy with his medical expenses and most importantly to help him acquire a prosthetic arm that will help him lead as normal a life as possible. This chain of events has been heartbreaking but as his support system, we can come together and give any amount that we can to help Jimmy overcome this hurdle!

Any amount you can give would so greatly appreciated. Jimmy needs all the love and support he can get at this time and we thank you SO much for helping to alleviate this burden.