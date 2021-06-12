Impact’s Against All Odds ’21 Coverage

Impact Wrestling comes to you from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The main event will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. This is Against All Odds ’21.

Against All Odds opens up with a recap of Kenny Omega winning both the AEW & Impact World Heavyweight Titles. He’ll be facing someone unlike he’s never face before tonight, as he’ll go up against Moose.

Commentators: D’Lo Brown & Josh Mathews

Ring Announcer: David Penzer

Interviewer: Gia Miller

Match #1: Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer defeated The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) in a Street Fight after Callihan scored the pinfall on Karl Anderson. After the match Callihan gave Dreamer a thumbs up.

After the first contest Brown & Mathews run down the card for the night.

Match #2: Joe Doering (w/ Violent By Design) defeated Satoshi Kojima (w/ Eddie Edwards) with the Spinning Sit-Out Powerbomb.

We cut backstage as Decay cut a promo as Rosemary states that tonight all the titles will come home to the Decay.

Match #3: Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju, Ace Austin, Petey Williams & Chris Bey ended in a No Contest because Madman Fulton came out and destroyed everyone to help out Austin but the referee called for the bell.

A video package airs as the releases from the WWE is mentioned and faces from all sorts of Alumni are shown for the upcoming Slammiversary.

Match #4: W. Morrissey defeated Rich Swan after hitting 3 Powerbombs in a row.

Gia Miller is shown backstage as she interviews Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee & Susan as she asks them how they feel knowing that maybe all 3 of them can walk out with gold tonight. Deonna seems dismayed by her teammates reactions but finishes with saying the age of the Virtuosa.

Match #5: Jordynne Grace (w/ Rachael Ellering) vs. Tenille Dashwood (w/ Kaleb)

Upcoming matches still to come:

Impact World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Moose

Impact Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Rosemary

Impact World Tag Team Championship

Violent By Design (c) vs. Decay

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Fire ‘N Flava (c) vs. Kimber Lee and Susan