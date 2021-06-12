Against All Odds 2021 streaming on Impact Plus tonight

Impact Wrestling will present Against All Odds 2021 tonight, streaming exclusively on the Impact Plus streaming service. The show is held from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and a main event from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The full card is as follows:

Kenny Omega vs Moose for the Impact World title; Deonna Purrazzo vs Rosemary for the Impact Knockouts title; Violent By Design vs Decay for the Impact Tag Team titles; Fire ‘N Flava vs Kimber Lee and Susan for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles; Rich Swann vs W. Morrissey; Satoshi Kojima vs Joe Doering; and Trey Miguel vs Ace Austin vs Petey Williams vs Rohit Raju vs Chris Bey in a number one contender’s match for the X Division title.