AEW Dark: Elevation preview for Monday

AEW has announced the lineup for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. The card will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel on Monday, June 14 at 7:00 pm EST.

Next week’s card will be headlined by Scorpio Sky vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds. Here’s the current eight-match AEW Dark: Elevation lineup:

* Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds

* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Megan Bayne

* QT Marshall and Aaron Solow vs. Deonn Rusman and Joe Keys

* Wardlow vs. Jason Hotch

* Orange Cassidy with Best Friends and Kris Statlander vs. Cameron Cole

* Dani Jordyn vs. Julia Hart with Varsity Blonds

* Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes vs. VSK and Travis Titan

* Shawn Spears vs. Falco